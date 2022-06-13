Who is Nilah? Everything we know about League of Legends' speculated bot-laner so far

League of Legends leaks over the past few days have been reporting that the name of the brand new mysterious bot-laner teased all this time is going to be Nilah. Apparently, she will be a melee bot-laner who will arrive in the game pretty soon.

As per leaks within the community, Nilah might be arriving within the game somewhere around 12.13 or 12.14. Her release will coincide with the rumored Star Guardian event, where she is also expected to receive a brand new skin.

In any case, this is the only news that is known as of now, though there are some legitimate theories regarding Nilah's origins as well. Apart from that, based on earlier teasers, the community has come up with certain facets regarding the functioning of Nilah in League of Legends.

Nilah might resemble Katara from Avatar with superior skill in martial arts within League of Legends

As the title suggests, there is a strong belief within the community that League of Legends' new champion, Nilah, might closely resemble Master Waterbender, Katara, from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Apart from that, there is a chance that she will have knowledge of martial arts as well.

Early teaser of Nilah (Image via Riot Games)

This belief is not just speculation, as her previous teasers went very well with this fan theory. The League of Legends developers provided the first major teaser during the Season 12 reveal in January (pictured above).

non-traditional botlaner news and updates @Taurhoes leak/leaks



Nilah has to have ionian roots to her, her design is pulling from very obvious indian refs like the stylized sari, the pants, the color choices and even the shoes



My theory is still that she’s a vastayashai’rei from the spirit realm aka the first enlightened mortals leak/leaksNilah has to have ionian roots to her, her design is pulling from very obvious indian refs like the stylized sari, the pants, the color choices and even the shoesMy theory is still that she’s a vastayashai’rei from the spirit realm aka the first enlightened mortals https://t.co/3qs29m0vah

In the reveal, the developers showcased a picture with several blue hands coming out of a portal. However, the image can also be depicted in a way where the hands flow like water in some martial arts movements.

The second idea seems more plausible as a few months after the reveal, the developers released a short story called "A Joyous Occasion," where a mysterious warrior defeated a bar full of Noxians single-handedly. However, while that happened, the barkeeper heard several instances of water splashes.

When the story and teaser are combined, the only possible explanation is that her abilities will probably have a lot to do with water. Unfortunately, that is all where the ideas end.

There is speculation where the League of Legends community believes Nilah might be of Ionian origin. This is because her leaked character art has an Indian touch to it, with some sort of a saree as apparel.

She also wears a kind of pants and has a vibrant color palette. This kind of appeal goes very well with Ionia, though it is highly possible that the leaks are just early concept art and that the developers might have completely changed her already.

In any case, the community will continue to provide updates, though League of Legends players will need to wait for at least another month to obtain some concrete official information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far