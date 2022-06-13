When is League of Legends expected to drop on the Xbox Game Pass with all champions unlocked?

Microsoft seems to have hit it out of the park with their latest Xbox Games Showcase, with it featuring multiple titles along with Riot Games’ League of Legends.

It came as quite a surprise to fans of the MOBA title when the Showcase announced that every single title by the developers, such as League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runterra, as well as Wild Rift, will be making their way to the Game Pass.

Additionally, owners of the Pass will have full access to every single champion in both League of Legends as well as Wild Rift, along with all the Agents in Valorant.

Legends of Runeterra, on the other hand, will be having the Foundations Set unlocked, with “select Little Legends” being available for Teamfight Tactics.

There will also be additional future bonuses for Game Pass owners where League of Legends and Valorant players can automatically unlock any champion or Agent in the respective games as soon as they launch.

League of Legends is coming to the Xbox Game Pass with all champions unlocked

According to the Xbox Games Showcase, each Riot Games title and all of its bonus content is expected to drop in either the Winter of 2022 or early 2023. It’s highly unlikely that fans will have to wait more than twelve months to get their hands on the MOBA, and the games might just come to the Game Pass by the end of 2022 as well.

While there has been no official date regarding it, the show did mention “winter,” and all five Riot Games titles will be making an appearance in Microsoft’s booming subscription model very soon.

While Riot Games titles are free to play, the very incentive of having all the champions and Agents unlocked, along with having all-new Agents and champions enabled during their launch, is a great way to get more players to try out the game.

The MOBA currently sits at over 150 champions today, with an ever-growing roster that keeps adding six more every season. One of the most off-putting sides of the game is the grind that is required to unlock these champions, and soon with just one subscription plan, fans will have all the champions enabled.

With all five titles offering bonuses, Riot is sure to see a massive player boost across each of them once they go live on Game Pass.

