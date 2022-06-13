Riot Games' Xbox Game Pass: How does it work, release date, and what’s on offer for players

Riot Games and Microsoft are teaming up to provide tonnes of content for League of Legends, Valorant, and other games via Xbox Game Pass.

Riot has joined the fray as the Xbox Game Pass increases its PC offerings. The company owning League of Legends, Valorant, and other games has teamed up with the service to provide gamers with a slew of free incentives and bonuses.

If a player wishes to get a head start in any of Riot's games or just advance faster, they might consider purchasing the pass once the rewards are available. Here's how it works and what's available to players.

How does Riot Games’ Xbox Game Pass membership work

Riot Games announced on June 12 that all of their live-service games will be eligible for prizes through the Xbox Game Pass membership program. League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra are among the games included.

It will be included as part of the $9.99 USD monthly membership service. With active subscriptions and Riot accounts linked to Xbox Game Pass, players can earn rewards simply by playing. They will also get a leg up in the competition if they are behind on certain content.

Xbox Game Pass rewards for Riot Games' titles

Players of all live-service Riot Games titles, like League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant, will receive the Pass rewards. The following are some preliminary details:

League of Legends - Players have free access to all 160+ champions, as well as first-day access to new champions when they are introduced.

Players have free access to all 160+ champions, as well as first-day access to new champions when they are introduced. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Players will have free access to all 80+ champions, as well as day-one access to each new champion when they are introduced.

Players will have free access to all 80+ champions, as well as day-one access to each new champion when they are introduced. Valorant - Players get free access to all 18 agents, as well as first-day access to each new agent when they're released.

Players get free access to all 18 agents, as well as first-day access to each new agent when they're released. Teamfight Tactics - Equip in-game with a changing cast of Tier 1 Little Legends.

Equip in-game with a changing cast of Tier 1 Little Legends. Legends of Runeterra - Access to the Foundations Set to aid with the crafting of in-game decks.

In general, players will gain bonus experience across titles to help them proceed through levels more quickly. However, if a player cancels his or her Game Pass membership, it will lead to losing access to free champions, agents, and decks.

According to Riot's Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Joe Hixson:

“Everything earned from gameplay will stay unlocked later if you let your subscription lapse. That’s part of the reason for the bonus experience that also comes with a linked account. I’ve seen people comparing it to the Riot Unlocked model that’s used in PC Bangs and that’s very close to what we’re doing here.”

Hixon assured that dedicated players need not worry as other content obtained in "normal ways" will remain linked to the account.

When will the Xbox Game Pass and Riot's collaboration begin?

As per reports, the bonus Game Pass content will be released in Winter 2022/23, indicating a mid-December launch of the same. So fans must stay tuned for more information in the second half of this year on how to sign up to get their hands on it all.

Xbox Game Pass may soon be a one-stop shop for players of all Riot titles if players miss out on a few agents or champions or simply want to receive content like skins faster.

