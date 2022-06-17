League of Legends officially reveal new melee botlaner Nilah in the latest champion trailer

Nilah, the brand new melee botlaner within League of Legends, has been teased by the developers for quite some time now. Apart from that, there have been multiple leaks regarding her gameplay and abilities as well.

However, for the first time, League of Legends has provided the first official leak at the brand new botlaner Nilah in the latest champion trailer. She feels quite unique and her gameplay more or less matches the various community leaks.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Evil falls to joyous strength. You will know her name. Evil falls to joyous strength. You will know her name. https://t.co/QRlQZKMrXs

In fact, the only other melee botlaner that exists right now is Samira. Hence, fans are beyond excited by the looks of the official showcase of this new champion.

Nilah official reveal in League of Legends showcases water-based abilities and hyper-aggressive gameplay

The official champion trailer for Nilah is quite amazing, to say the least. While it did not provide any description regarding her kit, one thing is for sure that she uses water as an element and is also quite aggressive as a champion.

Obviously, both of these aspects have been leaked in the past, but an official preview is always going to be much more exciting. Being a melee champion, Nilah needs to jump close to her enemies to deal damage.

Her kit seems to be fascilating that quite well, as the champion trailer showcased that she somehow drew her enemies together and smashed them against one another while also dealing heavy damage to them. The trailer also showed that she was able to dash onto her enemies to close distance.

Apart from that, there was also an instance within the trailer where she used some form of a defensive bubble that deflected Twisted Fate's gold card. Therefore, it looks like she can protect herself if things get dicey within League of Legends.

All of this is simply based off what was shown in the trailer as it is often quite difficult to decipher the exact kit from just a video. Nevertheless, she seems like an extremely fun character, but also someone who will require quite a lot of practice to use.

akfdghaeriuobvarel;k! @CamelDilettante @LeagueOfLegends Well it's legit just Samira but water. They're releasing so many new champs they're all blending together. @LeagueOfLegends Well it's legit just Samira but water. They're releasing so many new champs they're all blending together.

In fact, there were a few instances where she was maneuvering around the enemy very quickly while attacking them. This aspect of her in particular seems quite interesting as it feels as if her mobility will be key to her success during fights.

Nilah is expected to be released somewhere around patch 12.13 or 12.14. Hence, League of Legends fans do not have to wait long for further details.

