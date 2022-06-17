Fiora's PBE changes in League of Legends reduce her AD ratio, suppress her late-game scaling

Fiora is arguably one of the strongest champions within League of Legends. Before the current changes in the PBE, she had insane late-game scaling and was a champion that became a terror in solo queue games.

However, Riot Games has finally decided to make a few changes to her to ensure that her scaling is reduced. These changes reduced her AD ratio and suppressed the insane amount of late-game growth that she used to get.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Fiora change on PBE:

* P base damage reverted from 2% max HP to 3%

* P AD ratio reduced from 5.5% per 100 bAD to 4.5% Fiora change on PBE:* P base damage reverted from 2% max HP to 3%* P AD ratio reduced from 5.5% per 100 bAD to 4.5% https://t.co/9I09oSkc8n

In other words, Fiora will now be a lot more difficult in the hands of players who were quite average with her, but got away with it on account of the champion being excessively overpowered.

League of Legends' latest Fiora changes will reduce the damage that she dealt quite significantly

Before moving on with the analysis, it is important to provide the list of nerfs that Fiora is going to receive in League of Legends. They are as follows:

Now, the way Fiora works is that whenever she is near an enemy, a vital sign is exposed on the same. Whenever Fiora hits that enemy on that vital sign, she will deal true damage based on the target's maximum health bar, i.e., damage numbers depend on the maximum health of the target.

WitchOfSkye @WitchOfSkye @Spideraxe30 Way bigger nerf to her passive than the 1% mx hp damage was (that is now reverted). I feel like they should go after parry before her procs, because the MS/AS slow on it is probably too good, but if she loses too much damage she just becomes useless. @Spideraxe30 Way bigger nerf to her passive than the 1% mx hp damage was (that is now reverted). I feel like they should go after parry before her procs, because the MS/AS slow on it is probably too good, but if she loses too much damage she just becomes useless.

The problem was that, previously, in the late-game, Fiora was able to deal more than 50% damage on an enemy on account of her passive. This made trading blows with her next to impossible and Fiora used to become an unkillable monster.

However, Fiora's strength in League of Legends did not just end here as despite being such a hard character to play, if an averagely skilled player managed to somehow delay until the end-game then it did not matter who was playing her. This is because Fiora would be able to crush down her opponents simply through her normal attacks.

Crooom @Crooom10 @Spideraxe30 That's a better nerf, I did not care for the last nerf at all, but this one makes me actually realize I have to play differently. @Spideraxe30 That's a better nerf, I did not care for the last nerf at all, but this one makes me actually realize I have to play differently.

Hence, it is safe to say that it was never fun to be on the receiving end of Fiora. This nerf, however, reduces the true damage that she would have dealt in the late-game. Apart from that, the reduced AD ratio also affects her scaling.

li @chslii @Spideraxe30 good,Fiora can no longer deal more than 50% damage with two P skills in mid and late game @Spideraxe30 good,Fiora can no longer deal more than 50% damage with two P skills in mid and late game

Thus, it will now be much more difficult to absolutely dominate with Fiora without using her kit more optimally. However, that is something which will still need some experimenting and League of Legends players will get a much clearer view once her nerf arrives with patch 12.12.

