Who is Creamcheese? Everything to know about the latest League of Legends' mockumentary "Players"

Riot Games and Paramount+ have collaborated on a new League of Legends series called Players: A Season with the Bad Boys of Gaming, which premiered its first season on June 16.

On February 1, Paramount+ announced that Players, a League of Legends mockumentary, will be a "comedic documentary-style series exploring the world of Esports through the lens of a fictional North American League of Legends team called Fugitive Gaming. The squad is led by a player named "Creamcheese," and they are on their quest to win the LCS while also coping with a new teammate, "Organizm," a 17-year-old prodigy in the game.

It unveiled the first image and casting details of the Players sitcom over three months ago, and finally, the show rolled out yesterday exclusively on the Paramount+ video platform.

Players: A League of Legends satire to give commoners a taste of the Summoner's Rift

The series is directed and produced by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the team behind the American Vandal series. As everyone expected, the series features toilet humor, a huge level of purposefully-tailored cringe, and some commentary about the esports scene as a whole.

To add to the show's authenticity, Riot Games were involved, along with some real-life pro teams like Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses, popping up to give Team Fugitive a run for their money on the show.

The audience will follow the fictional journey of the 27-year-old veteran League of Legends player Creamcheese (Misha Brooks), who struggles to retain his position in the team Fugitive Gaming as he is on the verge of being replaced by a 17-year-old rookie Organizm (Da'Jour Jones). After years of close calls and heartbreak, they are after their first LCS title. To win it all, the two players must put their egos aside and work together.

The show also featured familiar faces from the League of Legends pro community, including Joshua "Jatt" Leesman and Indiana "Froskurinn" Black.

Players accurately portrays the League of Legends esports world in many ways, including real-life businesses and LA influencer events, but it falls short in one area. When it comes to facing the truly heinous side of gaming, it doesn't go far enough.

The series isn't afraid to make jokes about how gross it is to live with many young males with no life experience, but it avoids discussing bias in gaming environments. Xenophobia towards East Asian players is mentioned in relation to Korean player Nightfall (Youngbin Chung) in a brief and unoffensive segment.

Players is satirical, but it isn't malicious. Sincerity and an awareness of why the spectacle of esports draws us in and keeps us coming back for more are at the heart of its (considerable) humor.

Even if a viewer knows nothing about League of Legends, it's simple to become immersed in Fugitive's story. The way Fugitive's players hurl themselves into each other's arms in elation or drop down in devastating loss may never be explained to new spectators.

