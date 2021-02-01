League of Legends Spring LCS 2021: Team Liquid outclasses Cloud9 to win the first Lock In title

Team Liquid clinched the first League of Legends LCS Lock In 2021 title after defeating Cloud9 3-2 in a thrilling final.

The lengthy five-game series almost saw Cloud9 turn the tables on Team Liquid after leveling the scoreline from two games down. The feat would have been the team's second reverse sweep this weekend.

But Cloud9 was ultimately denied as TL closed down the series with a brilliant team-game in the day's final clash.

Congratulations again to @TeamLiquidLoL on winning 2021 #LCS Lock In! GG WP! #TLWIN



The 2021 LCS Spring Split kicks off on February 5th at 2:30PM PT / 11:30PM CET with LCS Countdown! Thank you for watching with us all weekend and have a great night! #MadeByMany pic.twitter.com/GYlq6OD6l1 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) February 1, 2021

After the recent offseason roster changes for both teams, fans and experts were eagerly waiting for this matchup.

And ultimately, the two North American heavyweights got to face off against each other in the League of Legends LCS Lock In final, before the official season had even begun.

Starting the year off with a🏆 #TLWIN pic.twitter.com/o2ZAXsT7Fu — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) February 1, 2021

As expected, the final series of the tourney saw nail-biting clashes between the two teams. The tie was close from the very first game. However, Team Liquid's new-look roster emerged victorious in the five-game, marathon Grand Finale.

Here's a recap of the League of Legends LCS Lock In 2021 Grand Final

Image via Lol Esports - League of Legends

Team Liquid looked dominant from the very first game. As everyone expected, they established an early lead in the series with two convincing victories.

.@Alphari with another great Gnar ultimate to help push @TeamLiquidLoL to a game two victory and a commanding 2-0 series lead! #TLWIN #LCS pic.twitter.com/bXVsQdRqKB — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 31, 2021

TL won the first two games relatively one-sidedly, easing past C9 in 24 minutes and 28 minutes, respectively.

Their support player, Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in, was a deciding factor on Leona and Blitzcrank, where he secured several picks in critical moments across both games.

CoreJJ was also elected player of the final week for his scintillating performances in the semifinal and the final series.

But suddenly, Cloud9 seemed to be a completely different side in the third game. They started swinging the tie's pendulum in the opposite direction and ran riot over TL from the first minute of the game.

By capturing back to back Infernal Soul and Baron buff, C9 established control over game three and turned the series in their favor.

Cloud9 seemed to be unstoppable once again, securing game four as well rather convincingly. With the series tied at 2-2, the Lock In finals went to the decisive fifth game.

Just when it looked like C9 were moving towards a back-to-back comebacks, TL rose from the ashes. The side convincingly took the fifth game.

Liquid's Danish jungler Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen gave a standout performance on Udyr in the final game as they clinched the first LCS Lock In title.

WE ARE THE LOCK-IN CHAMPIONS!! So happy right now, but I guess I am an Udyr one trick.. — Lucas Larsen (@Santorin) February 1, 2021

Top laner Barney "Alphari" Morris was elected the MVP of the final series for his deadly 15-kill show, dealing an overall damage of 1620.

Winning the League of Legends LCS Lock In 2021 saw Liquid take home a grand prize of $150,000, with another $50,000 to donate to the organization’s charity of choice.

#C9LoL can't complete the Reverse Sweep and fall 2-3 to @TeamLiquidLoL in the #LCS Lock In Finals. GGWP



Congratulations TL and see you for Week 1 of the LCS Spring Split next week! pic.twitter.com/sBby7ac76S — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) February 1, 2021

Both teams will return to the League of Legends LCS stage later this week, when the 2021 season officially kick starts on February 5th.