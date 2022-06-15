League of Legends patch 12.12 pre notes: All build path adjustments, champion updates, and system changes

League of Legends patch 12.12 might not be as big as 12.10 or even 12.11, but it will still introduce a significant number of balance updates to the MOBA next week.
One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the nerfs that will make their way to the latest void champion, Bel’Veth. Within just a week of her launch, Riot Games is already considering toning her down, even though many in the community felt that she was one of the most underwhelming junglers in the game.
Additionally, the Rift will also see many build path adjustments for Katarina, Shaco, Yuumi, and Soraka.
Zeri will be hit with another set of nerfs, along with Viego, while Yorick, Annie, and Heimerdinger will receive a fair bit of love in the upcoming League of Legends update.
League of Legends patch 12.12 pre notes
Before moving on to the League of Legends pre notes, it’s important to note that the updates mentioned below are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official update due next week. The League of Legends developers will first test the updates on the PBE server before officially shipping it with the patch.
1) Champion buffs
Amumu
- Q Mana Cost: 70 > 30-50
- R Damage: 150-350 > 200-400
Annie
- Q AP Ratio: 75% > 80%
- Tibbers HP: 1200-3000 > 1300-3100
- Tibbers Resists: 30-70 > 30-90
Blitzcrank
- Q Damage: 90-290 > 105-305
- R Damage: 250-500 > 275-525
- Turret Health: 150-575 > 175-700
- Turret Base Damage: 6-18 >7-23
Heimerdinger
- E CD: 12s > 11s
- P Base Health Cost: 23% > 20%
- P Base Mana Cost: 34.5% > 30%
- E Shield: 70-190 > 80-220
lvern
- Daisy Base HP: 1250-3750 > 1300-3900
- Daisy Resistasnces: 15-90 > 20-100
Jarvan
- Mana Per Level: 40 > 55
- P Cooldown: 6s > 6/5/4/3 (lvls 1/6/11/16)
Seraphine
- E CD: 11-9 > 10
- E CC Duration: 1>1.5
Yorick
- Mist Walker Base Health: 100-185 (+15% Yorick's hp) > 110-212 (+20% Yorick's hp)
- Mist Walker Move Speed: 300 - 325
- Maiden Base Health: 300-3000 (+70% Yorick's hp) >>> 350-3300 (+75% Yorick's hp)
- Maiden Chase Range on E: 1600 > 1200 (Maiden should int less)
2) Champion nerfs
Bel'Veth
- AA range: 125 >>> 175
- HP regen: 8.5 +8.5/lvl >>> 7 + 7/lvl
- Value of stacks: .25%-1.25% AS(by lvl 18) >>>.28%-1% AS (by lvl13) ----it gets to 1%@ 14 on live
- Can now gain stacks off large minions
- Fixed a bug where Q would cause R’s true damage on-hit to deal double damage
- Damage per hit: 8-20 > > > 8-16
- Explosion missing health damage: 25-35% >>> 25%
- Bonus AA range: 50-100 >>> 50
- Void remora health: 70% >>> 50-70%
- Fixed a bug where Bellveth would lose R’s bonus health if she devoured a void epic coral while already in her true form
Dr. Mundo
- P Regen: 1-2% > 0.8-1.6%
- R Base Health Increase: 10-20% missing health > 8-15% missing health
Fiora
- P Max % Health True Damage: 3% (+5.5% per 100 bonus aD) >>> 2% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD)
Janna
- W MS: 6-12% > 6-10% - W Slow: 24-40%>20-36%
- E Shield Strength: 75-175 (+60%AP) > 65-165 (+55%AP)
Lucian
- Base AD: 62> 60 Q Damage: 95-235 >95-215
Singed
- W Slow: 60% > 50-70%
- R Base Stats: 30-90 > 20-100
Viego
- P Heal on Possession: 2.5% > 2% target's max HP
- R Bonus damage: 15-25% missing HP > 12-20% missing HP
- W>E no longer instantly stealths Viego
Zeri
- Health Regen: 3.25 > 4.5
- Health Regen Growth: 0.55 > 0.7
- W Damage: 10-150 (+150% tAD)+70% AP) >>> 20-160 (+130% tAD)(+60%AP)
3) Champion adjustments
Katarina build paths
- P Dagger bonus AD Ratio :: 75% > 65%
- E Damage :: 15-75 (+50% tAD) >>> 20-80 (+40% tAD)
- R bonus AD Ratio : 16% +12.8% per 1.0 Attacks/s > 16% + 16% per 1.0 Attacks/s
- On Hit Ratio Per Dagger :: 25-35% > 28-38%
Shaco build paths
- Armor Growth: 4.7>4 HP Growth: 103 >99
- Q AD Ratio: 25% > 40%
- W AP Ratio: 9% > 12%
- E AP Ratio: 50% > 60% – E AD Ratio: 70% > 75% AD
Yuumi healing
- P Shield: 56-360 > 60-380
- E Base Heal: 70-190 > 70-150
Soraka healing
- R Healing: 125-275 > 150-350 - No longer removes Grievous Wounds
4) System adjustments
Night Harvester
- Now includes Fiendish Codex
Predator
- Max MS: 45% > 25%-50% (on levels)
- Damage: 40-120 (+20% BAD)(+10% AP) > 20-180 (+25%bAD)(+15%AP)
- CD: 90-60 > 120-60
League of Legends patch 12.12 is set to drop on June 22.