League of Legends patch 12.12 pre notes: All build path adjustments, champion updates, and system changes

League of Legends patch 12.12 might not be as big as 12.10 or even 12.11, but it will still introduce a significant number of balance updates to the MOBA next week.

One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the nerfs that will make their way to the latest void champion, Bel’Veth. Within just a week of her launch, Riot Games is already considering toning her down, even though many in the community felt that she was one of the most underwhelming junglers in the game.

Tim @TheTruexy 12.12 current changes, ft. tanky pets. Beyond build adjustments aimed to reward the champions core fantasy (Kat/Shaco feeling they should build high risk/high damage items), still trying to keep buffs more in-line with the Durability Update goals 12.12 current changes, ft. tanky pets. Beyond build adjustments aimed to reward the champions core fantasy (Kat/Shaco feeling they should build high risk/high damage items), still trying to keep buffs more in-line with the Durability Update goals https://t.co/iWojjj5hLs

Additionally, the Rift will also see many build path adjustments for Katarina, Shaco, Yuumi, and Soraka.

Zeri will be hit with another set of nerfs, along with Viego, while Yorick, Annie, and Heimerdinger will receive a fair bit of love in the upcoming League of Legends update.

League of Legends patch 12.12 pre notes

Before moving on to the League of Legends pre notes, it’s important to note that the updates mentioned below are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official update due next week. The League of Legends developers will first test the updates on the PBE server before officially shipping it with the patch.

1) Champion buffs

Amumu

Q Mana Cost: 70 > 30-50

R Damage: 150-350 > 200-400

Annie

Q AP Ratio: 75% > 80%

Tibbers HP: 1200-3000 > 1300-3100

Tibbers Resists: 30-70 > 30-90

Blitzcrank

Q Damage: 90-290 > 105-305

R Damage: 250-500 > 275-525

Turret Health: 150-575 > 175-700

Turret Base Damage: 6-18 >7-23

Heimerdinger

E CD: 12s > 11s

P Base Health Cost: 23% > 20%

P Base Mana Cost: 34.5% > 30%

E Shield: 70-190 > 80-220

lvern

Daisy Base HP: 1250-3750 > 1300-3900

Daisy Resistasnces: 15-90 > 20-100

Jarvan

Mana Per Level: 40 > 55

P Cooldown: 6s > 6/5/4/3 (lvls 1/6/11/16)

Seraphine

E CD: 11-9 > 10

E CC Duration: 1>1.5

Yorick

Mist Walker Base Health: 100-185 (+15% Yorick's hp) > 110-212 (+20% Yorick's hp)

Mist Walker Move Speed: 300 - 325

Maiden Base Health: 300-3000 (+70% Yorick's hp) >>> 350-3300 (+75% Yorick's hp)

Maiden Chase Range on E: 1600 > 1200 (Maiden should int less)

2) Champion nerfs

August @RiotAugust Bel'Veth nerfs/adjustments for next patch. She's very strong in low MMR. Bel'Veth nerfs/adjustments for next patch. She's very strong in low MMR. https://t.co/7bqIWPhso5

Bel'Veth

AA range: 125 >>> 175

HP regen: 8.5 +8.5/lvl >>> 7 + 7/lvl

Value of stacks: .25%-1.25% AS(by lvl 18) >>>.28%-1% AS (by lvl13) ----it gets to 1%@ 14 on live

Can now gain stacks off large minions

Fixed a bug where Q would cause R’s true damage on-hit to deal double damage

Damage per hit: 8-20 > > > 8-16

Explosion missing health damage: 25-35% >>> 25%

Bonus AA range: 50-100 >>> 50

Void remora health: 70% >>> 50-70%

Fixed a bug where Bellveth would lose R’s bonus health if she devoured a void epic coral while already in her true form

Dr. Mundo

P Regen: 1-2% > 0.8-1.6%

R Base Health Increase: 10-20% missing health > 8-15% missing health

Fiora

P Max % Health True Damage: 3% (+5.5% per 100 bonus aD) >>> 2% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD)

Janna

W MS: 6-12% > 6-10% - W Slow: 24-40%>20-36%

E Shield Strength: 75-175 (+60%AP) > 65-165 (+55%AP)

Lucian

Base AD: 62> 60 Q Damage: 95-235 >95-215

Singed

W Slow: 60% > 50-70%

R Base Stats: 30-90 > 20-100

Viego

P Heal on Possession: 2.5% > 2% target's max HP

R Bonus damage: 15-25% missing HP > 12-20% missing HP

W>E no longer instantly stealths Viego

Zeri

Health Regen: 3.25 > 4.5

Health Regen Growth: 0.55 > 0.7

W Damage: 10-150 (+150% tAD)+70% AP) >>> 20-160 (+130% tAD)(+60%AP)

3) Champion adjustments

Tim @TheTruexy We've got a lot more coming on a few systems/champs, but keeping it a bit calmer for now. Thanks for playing with us! We've got a lot more coming on a few systems/champs, but keeping it a bit calmer for now. Thanks for playing with us!

Katarina build paths

P Dagger bonus AD Ratio :: 75% > 65%

E Damage :: 15-75 (+50% tAD) >>> 20-80 (+40% tAD)

R bonus AD Ratio : 16% +12.8% per 1.0 Attacks/s > 16% + 16% per 1.0 Attacks/s

On Hit Ratio Per Dagger :: 25-35% > 28-38%

Shaco build paths

Armor Growth: 4.7>4 HP Growth: 103 >99

Q AD Ratio: 25% > 40%

W AP Ratio: 9% > 12%

E AP Ratio: 50% > 60% – E AD Ratio: 70% > 75% AD

Yuumi healing

P Shield: 56-360 > 60-380

E Base Heal: 70-190 > 70-150

Soraka healing

R Healing: 125-275 > 150-350 - No longer removes Grievous Wounds

4) System adjustments

Night Harvester

Now includes Fiendish Codex

Predator

Max MS: 45% > 25%-50% (on levels)

Damage: 40-120 (+20% BAD)(+10% AP) > 20-180 (+25%bAD)(+15%AP)

CD: 90-60 > 120-60

League of Legends patch 12.12 is set to drop on June 22.

