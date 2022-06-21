League of Legends Star Guardian 2022: Release date, new champions, and more 

The upcoming League of Legends in-game event, Star Guardian, has been teased by Riot Games.

Next month, fans should buckle up for the return of a classic League skinline. According to an official teaser film posted by Riot earlier today, the Star Guardian 2022 event will commence on July 14.

The "Return to Valoran City" teaser film features images and symbolism linked to the Star Guardian skin range. Thematic aspects and modern anime art styles are fully embraced in classic Star Guardian form, with the teaser art mimicking that of 21st century Japanese animated films such as 5 Centimeters per Second and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.

A major portion of the trailer comprises shots of a tranquil, urban city and unoccupied academy grounds. A pink-haired woman with a Star Guardian symbol around her neck appears at the very end of the teaser.

The clip finishes with a title card for the Star Guardian event, including emblems from League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra, implying that the event might be used across all three games. Since 2020, no new skins for the Star Guardian skinline, one of League's most popular, have been published.

League of Legends' new melee ADC Nilah rumored to release with Star Guardian skin

Riot Games' Star Guardian has been a big success. So far, three events have taken place, each eliciting a significant response from the community.

In 2016, the first Star Guardian skins were released, and the roster was expanded again in 2017. The latter event was one the most successful in Riot's history, with new game types created expressly for the occasion.

The 2019 event then introduced four new skins, but they were a disappointment compared to 2017. The latest leaks show Star Guardian 2022 will be the year's most important event.

A few weeks ago, trusted League of Legends leaker Big Bad Bear claimed to reveal the first look at Star Guardian Seraphine, widely assumed to be a Wild Rift exclusive. While Riot has yet to clarify whether or not the reports are true, it's quite likely that they are.

The community leaker also hinted in the video that League of Legends' upcoming champion Nilah's release skin would be a Star Guardian Nilah. This makes it highly likely that the melee bot laner will be released by either 12.13 or 12.14, when the 2022 Star Guardian event kicks off.

Following speculation, this year's Star Guardian event will feature new champions in the Star Guardian skinline, including Quinn and Fiddlesticks, as well as Prestige Edition skins for Syndra and Ekko. A total of ten champions will most likely get featured in the forthcoming League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event.

The rumored list goes like this:

Star Guardian Ekko (Prestige Edition)

Star Guardian Syndra (Prestige Edition)

Star Guardian Kai'sa (Legendary Edition)

Star Guardian Caitlyn

Star Guardian Akali

Star Guardian Rell

Star Guardian Quinn

Star Guardian Fiddlesticks

Star Guardian Nilah

Arcade Corki

Odyssey Sona

League of Legends' Star Guardians event in 2022 will begin on July 14. Along with the event, new skins, cosmetics, and in-game activities are scheduled to be released next month.

