League of Legends' End of Game chat is now opt-in rather than default

League of Legends patch 12.11 is currently live on all its servers. It brings in a special provision for players, where they will be able to choose whether they'd participate in the end-game chat or not.

The latest opt-in feature for League of Legends' post-match screen has now been activated, and players now have the option to go through the game's stats without being bothered by the floating chat box.

League of Legends Dev Team @LoLDev End of Game chat is now opt-in! You'll only see messages from other players in the post-game lobby if you click on the chat icon or enter a chat message

The chat bar can still be clicked or entered to pull up messages from teammates, but will now remain hidden by default. League of Legends' developer team took to Twitter to announce:

"End of Game chat is now opt-in! You'll only see messages from other players in the post-game lobby if you click on the chat icon or enter a chat message."

This happens to be the only tweak in the chat system made by Riot in the intense 12.11 patch and can be beneficial for League players who wish to stay out of post-game discussions.

League of Legends players show mixed reactions following the post-game chat update

Many players in the League of Legends community have taken advantage of the post-match chat in the past. Still, sometimes, for a certain section, it did cause issues like deviating from the game or unnecessary communication with other like-minded players. The new update will definitely assist the latter in terms of a better gaming experience.

Post-game chat is not automatic anymore, but optional (Image via Riot Games)

League players' feedback on the new mode appears to be mixed. A section of the community expressed great joy on Reddit, stating that they wanted this tweak to be implemented in the game for a long time.

Some even think that the option to opt-out from end-game chats might reduce toxicity, and thereby consider it to be one of the best updates by Riot Games.

However, some players seemed unhappy about the updated option to opt out of the chat as their post-game boasting, ranting, and flaming can only be a choice for their opponents.

It has only been a few hours since the latest patch notes were rolled out on League of Legends servers across the world. Players will be able to provide better feedback about this change in the near future after they all try out the update themselves.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Patch 12.11 Highlights!



Full patch notes here Patch 12.11 Highlights!Full patch notes here 📒 Patch 12.11 Highlights!Full patch notes here 👇

Patch 12.11 featured numerous balancing changes and tons of adjustments to the previous durability update. Devs consider this to be a clean-up patch that will allow League players to have a smoother gaming experience. The most talked-about inclusion in the patch happens to be the introduction of the game's newest void jungler, Bel'Veth.

Fans also got to receive a first look at multiple new champion skins that will soon be made live on the game's various servers. As far as it stands, patch 12.11 is certainly one of the most exciting ones this year.

