5 best jungle champions for League of Legends patch 12.10 (durability) and beyond

Jungling is arguably the most technical role in League of Legends. Playing a jungle champion requires immense knowledge of the game as impactful pathing and ganking is not easy to execute.

When choosing the best jungler to play with, multiple factors are considered. Apart from ganking and killing abilities, numerous aspects of a jungler, like durability and strength, should be given equal importance before the final roll.

Meta and champion power often play essential factors in controlling the tempo of smooth jungling, and obviously, some junglers are much stronger than others. As of now, League of Legends patch 12.10 (champion durability) did impact the title in terms of champion selection.

This particular patch literally broke the jungle heavily. It's no longer just Kha'Zix's reign. Instead, brawlers and tank champions rule the greens with ease. Also, since durability is up, these champions can run riot without much worry.

Five best jungle champions to pick from in patch 12.10 and beyond within League of Legends

5) Rengar

The Pridestalker is undoubtedly one of the top junglers currently in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Rengar has always been a strong pick in the jungle, but the champion durability update has made his jungling stronger. He can now gank and path even more efficiently and take the game's control much faster.

Rengar has been under Riot Games' radar for the last couple of months. He fetched a minor rework in patch 12.6, only to be tweaked in the latest version.

The Pridestalker is undoubtedly one of the top junglers currently in League of Legends.

4) Trundle

The Troll King has a staggering win rate of 53.2% (Image via Riot Games)

Trundle has hit the rift hard in League of Legends patch 12.10. The durability update has given him the ability to steal health, magic resistance, and armor from his opponents, giving him his long-desired love.

The game's Troll King is clearly one of the best junglers in the meta, having a staggering win rate of 53.2%, according to jungler.gg.

3) Kha'Zix

Kha'Zix remains a stunning jungle champion (Image via Riot Games)

Kaz'Zix made his LoL debut in 2012 and remains one of the best assassin champions. He is one of the most potent single-target damage dealers, making him a perfect invader featuring early Scuttler fights and river duels.

The 12.10 durability update led Kha'Zix to use this as an advantage and try to force skirmishes against opposing junglers like Karthus, Evelynn, and Nidalee, who prefer scaling.

2) Volibear

Added HP, armor, and magic resist, Volibear has it all (Image via Riot Games)

The Relentless Storm is again on the rise post League of Legends patch 12.10. Volibear is certainly one of the most popular picks among junglers to provide adequate backups during battles.

Apart from being an expert ganker, he is a durable fighter who is a terror in the jungle. Volibear puts in vast amounts of damage to his opponents during skirmishes while being heavily tanky at the same time.

He is currently one of the best jungle picks with the added HP, armor, and magic resist.

1) Wukong

The durability update re-incarnated the Monkey King (Image via Riot Games)

Although Wukong has often been a choice for the top lane, League of Legends patch 12.10 has driven him to become arguably the best pick in the jungle. The Monkey King's current skill set allows him to provide effective ganks and be a monster during team fights.

The tweaks in League patch 12.10 allow Wukong to steal the show during extended team fights. The durability update re-incarnated the Monkey King, helping him stand as the best skirmishing jungler on the champions' list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

