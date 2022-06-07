×
Create
Notifications

League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes: Bel’Veth goes live, Caitlyn buffs, Taliyah nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes bring Bel&#039;Veth along with champion and item updates (Images via Riot Games)
League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes bring Bel'Veth along with champion and item updates (Images via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Jun 07, 2022 11:20 PM IST

League of Legends patch 12.11 will be introducing the brand new void jungler Bel’Veth to the Rift, along with a plethora of champion and item updates.

There will be a lot of nerfs and buffs this time around as Riot will look to iron out some of the inconsistencies that were introduced with the 12.10 durability changes.

This world will not be forgotten. I will replace it—a child devouring its parent. https://t.co/Axbay2C0S1

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes

1) Champions in League of Legends

Bel’Veth hits the Rift

youtube-cover

Updates

Aphelios

Aphelios in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Aphelios in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - The Hitman and the Seer

  • Bonus Attack Speed: 6/12/18/24/30/36% >>> 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45%
  • Bonus Lethality: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 >>> 5.5/11/16.5/22/27.5/33

Brand

Brand in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Brand in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Blaze

  • Passive Burn Damage: 3% maximum health over 4 seconds >>> 2.5% maximum health over 4 seconds
  • Detonate Burn Damage: 10-14% (levels 1-17) maximum health >>> 9-13% (levels 1-17) maximum health

Caitlyn

Caitlyin in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Caitlyin in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Piltover Peacemaker

  • Physical Damage: 50/90/130/170/210 (+130/145/160/175/190% AD) >>> 50/90/130/170/210 (+125/145/ 165/185/205% AD)
  • Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 55/60/65/70/75

E - 90 Caliber Net

  • Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+80% AP)
  • Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

Fizz

Fizz in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Fizz in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

  • Health Growth: 112 >>> 106
  • Health at Level 18: 2544 >>> 2442
  • Mana Growth: 37 >>> 52
  • Mana at Level 18: 946 >>> 1201

Gragas

Gragas in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Gragas in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Barrel Roll

  • Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+80% AP)
  • Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E - Body Slam

  • Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 seconds

Gwen

Gwen in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Gwen in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

W - Hallowed Mist

  • Bonus Armor and MR while inside mist: 20 (+5% AP) >>> 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP)
  • Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

E - Skip ‘n Slash

  • Cooldown refunded on first attack: 60% >>> 50%

Irelia

Irelia in league of legends(Image via Riot Games)
Irelia in league of legends(Image via Riot Games)

Q - Bladesurge

Healing: 7/8/9/10/11% AD >>> 9/10/11/12/13% AD

E - Flawless Duet

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Kayn

Kayn in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Kayn in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Reaping Slash (Darkin Form)

  • Damage: 65% AD (+5% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health) >>> 65% AD (+5% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health)

Kog'Maw

Kog&#039;Maw in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Kog'Maw in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Caustic Spittle

  • Armor and MR Shred Amount: 25/27/29/31/33% >>> 23/25/27/29/31%
  • Passive Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35% >>> 10/15/20/25/30%

W - Bio-Arcane Barrage

  • On-hit % Max Health Damage: 3/4/5/6/7% >>> 3/3.8/4.6/5.2/6%

Lee Sin

Lee Sin in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Lee Sin in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

  • Base AD :: 66 >>> 68

Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike

  • Sonic Wave Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD)
  • Resonating Strike Minimum Damage :: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD)
  • Resonating Strike Maximum Damage :: 100/150/200/250/300 (+200% bonus AD) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+200% bonus AD)

Lillia

Lillia in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Lillia in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 650 >>> 625

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough

  • Dream Dust Damage: 6% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target maximum health >>> 6% (+1.2% per 100 AP) target maximum health

Master Yi

Master Yi in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Master Yi in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

  • Health Growth: 106 >>> 100
  • Health at Level 18: 2471 >>> 2369

E - Wuju Style

  • Bonus True Damage On-hit: 30/38/46/54/62 (+35% bonus AD) >>> 30/35/40/45/50 (+35% bonus AD)

Nunu & Willump

Nunu and Willump in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Nunu and Willump in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Consume

  • Healing against non-Champions: 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP)(+6% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health)
  • Healing against Champions: 39/57/75/93/111 (+42% AP) (+3.6% bonus health) >>> 39/57/75/93/111 (+54% AP) (+6% bonus health)

E - Snowball Barrage

  • Cooldown: 14 seconds at all ranks >>> 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

Olaf

Olag in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Olag in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Berserker Rage

  • Maximum Value threshold for Life Steal: 22.5% maximum health >>> 30% maximum health
  • Lifesteal: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 8-25% (levels 1-18)

Q - Undertow

  • Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD)
  • Minimum time between casts: 3 >>> 2.5 seconds

W - Tough It Out

  • Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R - Ragnarok

  • Passive Armor and MR: 10/25/40 >>> 10/20/30

Rakan

Rakan in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Rakan in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Gleaming Quill

  • Healing: 18-90 (levels 1-18) >>> 30 -115 (levels 1-18)

W - Grand Entrance

  • Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

E - Battle Dance

  • Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 40/45/50/55/60
  • Shield Strength: 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+70% AP)

Rengar

Rengar in in league of legends(Image via Riot Games)
Rengar in in league of legends(Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

  • Base Health: 655 >>> 620

R - Thrill of the Hunt

  • Cooldown: 110/90/70 >>> 110/100/90 seconds

Ryze

Ryze in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Ryze in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

E - Spell Flux

  • Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+30% AP) (+2% bonus mana) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (+2% bonus mana)
  • Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/45/55/65/75

Samira

Samira in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Samira in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

  • AD Growth: 3 >>> 3.3
  • AD at Level 18: 108 >>> 113.1

Q - Flair

  • Damage: 0/5/10/15/20 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) >>> 0/5/10/15/20 (+85/95/105/115/125% AD)

Senna

Senna in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Senna in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Absolution

  • Mist Wraith drop rate from Minions Senna kills: 2.166% >>> 8.333%

Q - Piercing Darkness

  • Slow: 20% (+10% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 15% (+10% per 100 bonus AD)
  • Slow Duration: 2 >>> 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds

Swain

Swain in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Swain in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Ravenous Flock

  • Healing: 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% >>> 3/4/5/6%

W - Vision of Empire

  • Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP)

R - Demonic Ascension

  • Healing Per Tick: 15/30/45 (+20% AP) >>> 15/27.5/40 (+18% AP)

Sylas

Sylas in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Sylas in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

W - Kingslayer

  • Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 50/60/70/80/90
  • Healing: 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+40% AP)
  • Cooldown: 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 >>> 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

E - Abscond / Abduct

  • Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Tahm Kench in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - An Acquired Taste

  • Bonus Magic Damage On-hit: 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+2.5% bonus health) >>> 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+4% bonus health)

Q - Tongue Lash

  • Heal upon landing: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)

R - Devour

  • Shield Strength: 500/700/900 >>> 650/800/950

Taliyah

Taliyah in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Taliyah in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

  • Base Health: 570 >>> 550

Q - Threaded Volley

  • Cooldown: 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 >>> 7/6/5/4/3 seconds
  • 1-Rock Damage: 38/61/84/107/130 (+50% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+50% AP)
  • 5-Rock Damage: 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130% AP) >>> 104/156/208/260/312 (+130% AP)
  • Boulder Damage: 72.4/115.9/159.6/203.3/247 (+90% AP) >>> 75/114/152/190/228 (+90% AP)

E - Unraveled Earth

  • [UPD] JUNGLE ROCKS ARE SHARPER:E - Unraveled Earth now does 150% damage to monsters

R - Weaver's Wall

[UPD] SLOW DOWN ROCKY: Taliyah can no longer cast R - Weaver's Wall within 3 seconds of dealing non-proc damage

Taric

Taric in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Taric in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Starlight's Touch

  • Heal per charge: 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% of Taric's maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP)(+1% of Taric's maximum health)
  • Mana Cost: 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 >>> 60 at all ranks

E - Dazzle

  • Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 15/14/13/12/11 seconds
  • Stun Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.5 seconds

Tryndamere

Tryndamere in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Tryndamere in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Bloodlust

  • Base heal: 25/33/41/49/57 >>> 30/40/50/60/70
  • Base heal per Fury stack: 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 >>> 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3

R - Undying Rage

  • Cooldown: 130/110/90 >>> 120/100/80 seconds

Veigar

Veigar in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Veigar in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

  • Armor: 23 >>> 21
  • Armor Growth: 3.75 >>> 4.0

E - Event Horizon

  • Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Wukong

Wukong in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Wukong in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

W - Warrior Trickster

  • Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds

E - Nimbus Strike

  • Damage to monsters: 180% >>> 160%

Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Xin Zhao in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Determination

  • Healing: 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP)

W - Wind Becomes Lightning

  • Thrust Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+80% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 50/85/120/155/190 (+90% AD) (+65% AP)
  • Mana Cost: 60 at all ranks >>> 60/55/50/45/40

Zeri

Zen in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)
Zen in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Burst Fire

  • Active Damage: 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120% total AD) >>> 8/11/14/17/20 (+110/115/120/125/130% total AD)
  • Passive Charged Damage: 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+80% AP) (+1-10% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health) >>> 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) (+3-15% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health)
  • [REM] Passive Charged attack slow: 18/26/34/42/50% for 1 second >>> REMOVED

W - Ultrashock Laser

  • Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+140% AD) (+70% AP) >>> 10/45/80/115/150 (+150% AD) (+70% AP)
  • Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%
  • Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
  • [NEW] ROLLING THUNDER: If W - Ultrashock Laser hits a wall, it will now critically strike champions and monsters

E - Spark Surge

  • Cooldown: 26/24.5/23/21.5/20 >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
  • Cooldown reduction per attack: 1 >>> 0.5 seconds
  • Cooldown reduction per Critical Strike: 3 >>> 1.5 seconds

R - Lightning Crash

  • Cooldown: 120/95/70 >>> 100/85/70 seconds
  • Move Speed per stack : 1.5% >>> 1%
  • Stacks per Champion hit by Lightning Crash : 4 >>> 8

2) Items in League of Legends

youtube-cover

Grievous Wounds

  • Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% reduced healing
  • Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40% reduced healing

Bramble Vest

  • Passive: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 3 >>> 4 magic damage to the attacker
  • Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% (also applies to Thornmail)</em>

Thornmail

  • Passive - Thorns: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 10 (+10% bonus armor) >>> 10 (+20% bonus armor) magic damage to the attacker

Executioner's Calling

  • Attack Damage: 15 >>> 20
  • Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% <em>(also applies to Chempunk Chainsword and Mortal Reminder)

Mortal Reminder

  • Passive - Sepsis: Basic attacking a champion while they remain affected by Grievous Wounds ||| 3 times >>> 2 times increases the effect
  • Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Chempunk Chainsword

  • Attack Damage: 45 >>> 55
  • Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25
  • Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Oblivion Orb

  • Ability Power: 30 >>> 35
  • Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% <em>(also applies to Morellonomicon and Chemtech Putrifier)

Morellonomicon

  • Ability Power: 80 >>> 90
  • Health: 250 >>> 300
  • Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Chemtech Putrifier

  • Ability Power: 55 >>> 60
  • Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Mage Items

youtube-cover

Crown of the Shattered Queen

  • Ability Power: 60 >>> 70 (80 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Caesura)

Everfrost

  • Active - Slow/Root Duration: 1.5 >>> 1 second (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Eternal Winter)

Liandry's Anguish

  • Torment - Burn Damage: 60 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) >>> 50 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Liandry's Lament)

Night Harvester

  • Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25 (20 >>> 30 for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)
  • Cooldown (Per Champion): 40 >>> 30 seconds (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)

Riftmaker

  • Ability Power: 80 >>> 70 (100 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia's Curse)

Tank Items

Bami's Cinder

  • Total Cost: 1100 >>> 1000 gold
  • Combine Cost: 300 >>> 200 gold

Frostfire Gauntlet

  • Combine Cost: 950 >>> 1050 gold <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>
  • Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Rimeforged Grasp)

Sunfire Aegis

  • Combine Cost: 700 >>> 800 gold <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>
  • Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)

Turbo Chemtank

  • Combine Cost: 950 >>> 1050 <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>
  • Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Turbocharged Hexperiment)

Abyssal Mask

  • Magic Resistance: 30 >>>35
  • Unmake - Bonus Magic Resistance: Gain ||| 7 >>> 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy

Knight's Vow

  • Ability Haste: 10 >>> 20

Randuin's Omen

  • Armor: 80 >>> 90

Spirit Visage

  • Magic Resistance: 40 >>>50

Zeke's Convergence

  • Armor: 25 >>> 35

Fighter Items

Death's Dance

  • Defy - Heal Ratio: 140% >>> 120% bonus AD

Blade of the Ruined King

  • Lifesteal: 7% >>> 8%

Maw of Malmortius

  • Cooldown: 60 >>> 75 seconds

Sterak's Gage

  • The Claws That Catch - Bonus AD: 40% >>> 45% base AD
  • Lifeline - Shield: 70% >>> 75% bonus health

Goredrinker

  • Mythic Passive: 5 >>> 7 Ability Haste per Legendary item (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)

Kraken Slayer

  • Bring It Down - Bonus True Damage: 60 (+45% bonus AD) >>> 50 (+40% bonus AD) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Wyrmfallen Sacrifice)

Umbral Glaive

  • Cooldown: 35 >>> 40 seconds
youtube-cover

3) Systems in League of Legends

Outer Turrets

  • Damage: 167-391 >>> 162-344 (minutes 0:00-13:30) (Note: Towers deal up to 120% increased damage to champions)
Also Read Article Continues below

4) Upcoming Skins & Chromas in League of Legends

The following skins will be released in this League of Legends patch:

  • Battle Boss Bel'Veth
  • Ocean Song Ashe
  • Ocean Song Nidalee
  • Ocean Song Seraphine
  • Ocean Song Yone
  • Ocean Song Zeri
  • Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine

The following chromas will be released in this League of Legends patch:

  • Battle Boss Bel'Veth
  • Ocean Song Ashe
  • Ocean Song Nidalee
  • Ocean Song Seraphine
  • Ocean Song Yone
  • Ocean Song Zeri

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...