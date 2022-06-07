League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes: Bel’Veth goes live, Caitlyn buffs, Taliyah nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.11 will be introducing the brand new void jungler Bel’Veth to the Rift, along with a plethora of champion and item updates.

There will be a lot of nerfs and buffs this time around as Riot will look to iron out some of the inconsistencies that were introduced with the 12.10 durability changes.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes

1) Champions in League of Legends

Bel’Veth hits the Rift

Updates

Aphelios

Aphelios in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - The Hitman and the Seer

Bonus Attack Speed: 6/12/18/24/30/36% >>> 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45%

Bonus Lethality: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 >>> 5.5/11/16.5/22/27.5/33

Brand

Brand in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Blaze

Passive Burn Damage: 3% maximum health over 4 seconds >>> 2.5% maximum health over 4 seconds

Detonate Burn Damage: 10-14% (levels 1-17) maximum health >>> 9-13% (levels 1-17) maximum health

Caitlyn

Caitlyin in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Piltover Peacemaker

Physical Damage: 50/90/130/170/210 (+130/145/160/175/190% AD) >>> 50/90/130/170/210 (+125/145/ 165/185/205% AD)

Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 55/60/65/70/75

E - 90 Caliber Net

Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+80% AP)

Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

Fizz

Fizz in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 112 >>> 106

Health at Level 18: 2544 >>> 2442

Mana Growth: 37 >>> 52

Mana at Level 18: 946 >>> 1201

Gragas

Gragas in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Barrel Roll

Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+80% AP)

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E - Body Slam

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 seconds

Gwen

Gwen in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

W - Hallowed Mist

Bonus Armor and MR while inside mist: 20 (+5% AP) >>> 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP)

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

E - Skip ‘n Slash

Cooldown refunded on first attack: 60% >>> 50%

Irelia

Irelia in league of legends(Image via Riot Games)

Q - Bladesurge

Healing: 7/8/9/10/11% AD >>> 9/10/11/12/13% AD

E - Flawless Duet

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Kayn

Kayn in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Reaping Slash (Darkin Form)

Damage: 65% AD (+5% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health) >>> 65% AD (+5% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health)

Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Caustic Spittle

Armor and MR Shred Amount: 25/27/29/31/33% >>> 23/25/27/29/31%

Passive Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35% >>> 10/15/20/25/30%

W - Bio-Arcane Barrage

On-hit % Max Health Damage: 3/4/5/6/7% >>> 3/3.8/4.6/5.2/6%

Lee Sin

Lee Sin in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base AD :: 66 >>> 68

Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike

Sonic Wave Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD)

Resonating Strike Minimum Damage :: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD)

Resonating Strike Maximum Damage :: 100/150/200/250/300 (+200% bonus AD) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+200% bonus AD)

Lillia

Lillia in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 650 >>> 625

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough

Dream Dust Damage: 6% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target maximum health >>> 6% (+1.2% per 100 AP) target maximum health

Master Yi

Master Yi in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 106 >>> 100

Health at Level 18: 2471 >>> 2369

E - Wuju Style

Bonus True Damage On-hit: 30/38/46/54/62 (+35% bonus AD) >>> 30/35/40/45/50 (+35% bonus AD)

Nunu & Willump

Nunu and Willump in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Consume

Healing against non-Champions: 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP)(+6% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health)

Healing against Champions: 39/57/75/93/111 (+42% AP) (+3.6% bonus health) >>> 39/57/75/93/111 (+54% AP) (+6% bonus health)

E - Snowball Barrage

Cooldown: 14 seconds at all ranks >>> 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

Olaf

Olag in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Berserker Rage

Maximum Value threshold for Life Steal: 22.5% maximum health >>> 30% maximum health

Lifesteal: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 8-25% (levels 1-18)

Q - Undertow

Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD)

Minimum time between casts: 3 >>> 2.5 seconds

W - Tough It Out

Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R - Ragnarok

Passive Armor and MR: 10/25/40 >>> 10/20/30

Rakan

Rakan in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Gleaming Quill

Healing: 18-90 (levels 1-18) >>> 30 -115 (levels 1-18)

W - Grand Entrance

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

E - Battle Dance

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 40/45/50/55/60

Shield Strength: 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+70% AP)

Rengar

Rengar in in league of legends(Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 655 >>> 620

R - Thrill of the Hunt

Cooldown: 110/90/70 >>> 110/100/90 seconds

Ryze

Ryze in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

E - Spell Flux

Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+30% AP) (+2% bonus mana) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (+2% bonus mana)

Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/45/55/65/75

Samira

Samira in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

AD Growth: 3 >>> 3.3

AD at Level 18: 108 >>> 113.1

Q - Flair

Damage: 0/5/10/15/20 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) >>> 0/5/10/15/20 (+85/95/105/115/125% AD)

Senna

Senna in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Absolution

Mist Wraith drop rate from Minions Senna kills: 2.166% >>> 8.333%

Q - Piercing Darkness

Slow: 20% (+10% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 15% (+10% per 100 bonus AD)

Slow Duration: 2 >>> 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds

Swain

Swain in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Ravenous Flock

Healing: 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% >>> 3/4/5/6%

W - Vision of Empire

Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP)

R - Demonic Ascension

Healing Per Tick: 15/30/45 (+20% AP) >>> 15/27.5/40 (+18% AP)

Sylas

Sylas in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

W - Kingslayer

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 50/60/70/80/90

Healing: 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+40% AP)

Cooldown: 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 >>> 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

E - Abscond / Abduct

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - An Acquired Taste

Bonus Magic Damage On-hit: 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+2.5% bonus health) >>> 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+4% bonus health)

Q - Tongue Lash

Heal upon landing: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)

R - Devour

Shield Strength: 500/700/900 >>> 650/800/950

Taliyah

Taliyah in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 570 >>> 550

Q - Threaded Volley

Cooldown: 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 >>> 7/6/5/4/3 seconds

1-Rock Damage: 38/61/84/107/130 (+50% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+50% AP)

5-Rock Damage: 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130% AP) >>> 104/156/208/260/312 (+130% AP)

Boulder Damage: 72.4/115.9/159.6/203.3/247 (+90% AP) >>> 75/114/152/190/228 (+90% AP)

E - Unraveled Earth

[UPD] JUNGLE ROCKS ARE SHARPER:E - Unraveled Earth now does 150% damage to monsters

R - Weaver's Wall

[UPD] SLOW DOWN ROCKY: Taliyah can no longer cast R - Weaver's Wall within 3 seconds of dealing non-proc damage

Taric

Taric in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Starlight's Touch

Heal per charge: 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% of Taric's maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP)(+1% of Taric's maximum health)

Mana Cost: 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 >>> 60 at all ranks

E - Dazzle

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 15/14/13/12/11 seconds

Stun Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.5 seconds

Tryndamere

Tryndamere in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Bloodlust

Base heal: 25/33/41/49/57 >>> 30/40/50/60/70

Base heal per Fury stack: 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 >>> 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3

R - Undying Rage

Cooldown: 130/110/90 >>> 120/100/80 seconds

Veigar

Veigar in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Armor: 23 >>> 21

Armor Growth: 3.75 >>> 4.0

E - Event Horizon

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Wukong

Wukong in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

W - Warrior Trickster

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds

E - Nimbus Strike

Damage to monsters: 180% >>> 160%

Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Determination

Healing: 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP)

W - Wind Becomes Lightning

Thrust Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+80% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 50/85/120/155/190 (+90% AD) (+65% AP)

Mana Cost: 60 at all ranks >>> 60/55/50/45/40

Zeri

Zen in in league of legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Burst Fire

Active Damage: 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120% total AD) >>> 8/11/14/17/20 (+110/115/120/125/130% total AD)

Passive Charged Damage: 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+80% AP) (+1-10% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health) >>> 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) (+3-15% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health)

[REM] Passive Charged attack slow: 18/26/34/42/50% for 1 second >>> REMOVED

W - Ultrashock Laser

Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+140% AD) (+70% AP) >>> 10/45/80/115/150 (+150% AD) (+70% AP)

Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

[NEW] ROLLING THUNDER: If W - Ultrashock Laser hits a wall, it will now critically strike champions and monsters

E - Spark Surge

Cooldown: 26/24.5/23/21.5/20 >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Cooldown reduction per attack: 1 >>> 0.5 seconds

Cooldown reduction per Critical Strike: 3 >>> 1.5 seconds

R - Lightning Crash

Cooldown: 120/95/70 >>> 100/85/70 seconds

Move Speed per stack : 1.5% >>> 1%

Stacks per Champion hit by Lightning Crash : 4 >>> 8

2) Items in League of Legends

Grievous Wounds

Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% reduced healing

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40% reduced healing

Bramble Vest

Passive: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 3 >>> 4 magic damage to the attacker

Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% (also applies to Thornmail)</em>

Thornmail

Passive - Thorns: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 10 (+10% bonus armor) >>> 10 (+20% bonus armor) magic damage to the attacker

Executioner's Calling

Attack Damage: 15 >>> 20

Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% <em>(also applies to Chempunk Chainsword and Mortal Reminder)

Mortal Reminder

Passive - Sepsis: Basic attacking a champion while they remain affected by Grievous Wounds ||| 3 times >>> 2 times increases the effect

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Chempunk Chainsword

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 55

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Oblivion Orb

Ability Power: 30 >>> 35

Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% <em>(also applies to Morellonomicon and Chemtech Putrifier)

Morellonomicon

Ability Power: 80 >>> 90

Health: 250 >>> 300

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Chemtech Putrifier

Ability Power: 55 >>> 60

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%

Mage Items

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Ability Power: 60 >>> 70 (80 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Caesura)

Everfrost

Active - Slow/Root Duration: 1.5 >>> 1 second (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Eternal Winter)

Liandry's Anguish

Torment - Burn Damage: 60 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) >>> 50 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Liandry's Lament)

Night Harvester

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25 (20 >>> 30 for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)

Cooldown (Per Champion): 40 >>> 30 seconds (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)

Riftmaker

Ability Power: 80 >>> 70 (100 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia's Curse)

Tank Items

Bami's Cinder

Total Cost: 1100 >>> 1000 gold

Combine Cost: 300 >>> 200 gold

Frostfire Gauntlet

Combine Cost: 950 >>> 1050 gold <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>

Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Rimeforged Grasp)

Sunfire Aegis

Combine Cost: 700 >>> 800 gold <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>

Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)

Turbo Chemtank

Combine Cost: 950 >>> 1050 <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>

Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Turbocharged Hexperiment)

Abyssal Mask

Magic Resistance: 30 >>>35

Unmake - Bonus Magic Resistance: Gain ||| 7 >>> 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy

Knight's Vow

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 20

Randuin's Omen

Armor: 80 >>> 90

Spirit Visage

Magic Resistance: 40 >>>50

Zeke's Convergence

Armor: 25 >>> 35

Fighter Items

Death's Dance

Defy - Heal Ratio: 140% >>> 120% bonus AD

Blade of the Ruined King

Lifesteal: 7% >>> 8%

Maw of Malmortius

Cooldown: 60 >>> 75 seconds

Sterak's Gage

The Claws That Catch - Bonus AD: 40% >>> 45% base AD

Lifeline - Shield: 70% >>> 75% bonus health

Goredrinker

Mythic Passive: 5 >>> 7 Ability Haste per Legendary item (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)

Kraken Slayer

Bring It Down - Bonus True Damage: 60 (+45% bonus AD) >>> 50 (+40% bonus AD) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Wyrmfallen Sacrifice)

Umbral Glaive

Cooldown: 35 >>> 40 seconds

3) Systems in League of Legends

Outer Turrets

Damage: 167-391 >>> 162-344 (minutes 0:00-13:30) (Note: Towers deal up to 120% increased damage to champions)

4) Upcoming Skins & Chromas in League of Legends

The following skins will be released in this League of Legends patch:

Battle Boss Bel'Veth

Ocean Song Ashe

Ocean Song Nidalee

Ocean Song Seraphine

Ocean Song Yone

Ocean Song Zeri

Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine

The following chromas will be released in this League of Legends patch:

Battle Boss Bel'Veth

Ocean Song Ashe

Ocean Song Nidalee

Ocean Song Seraphine

Ocean Song Yone

Ocean Song Zeri

