League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes: Bel’Veth goes live, Caitlyn buffs, Taliyah nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.11 will be introducing the brand new void jungler Bel’Veth to the Rift, along with a plethora of champion and item updates.
There will be a lot of nerfs and buffs this time around as Riot will look to iron out some of the inconsistencies that were introduced with the 12.10 durability changes.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 12.11 official notes
1) Champions in League of Legends
Bel’Veth hits the Rift
Updates
Aphelios
Passive - The Hitman and the Seer
- Bonus Attack Speed: 6/12/18/24/30/36% >>> 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45%
- Bonus Lethality: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 >>> 5.5/11/16.5/22/27.5/33
Brand
Passive - Blaze
- Passive Burn Damage: 3% maximum health over 4 seconds >>> 2.5% maximum health over 4 seconds
- Detonate Burn Damage: 10-14% (levels 1-17) maximum health >>> 9-13% (levels 1-17) maximum health
Caitlyn
Q - Piltover Peacemaker
- Physical Damage: 50/90/130/170/210 (+130/145/160/175/190% AD) >>> 50/90/130/170/210 (+125/145/ 165/185/205% AD)
- Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 55/60/65/70/75
E - 90 Caliber Net
- Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+80% AP)
- Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/14/12/10/8 seconds
Fizz
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 112 >>> 106
- Health at Level 18: 2544 >>> 2442
- Mana Growth: 37 >>> 52
- Mana at Level 18: 946 >>> 1201
Gragas
Q - Barrel Roll
- Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+80% AP)
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
E - Body Slam
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 >>> 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 seconds
Gwen
W - Hallowed Mist
- Bonus Armor and MR while inside mist: 20 (+5% AP) >>> 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP)
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds
E - Skip ‘n Slash
- Cooldown refunded on first attack: 60% >>> 50%
Irelia
Q - Bladesurge
Healing: 7/8/9/10/11% AD >>> 9/10/11/12/13% AD
E - Flawless Duet
Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Kayn
Q - Reaping Slash (Darkin Form)
- Damage: 65% AD (+5% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health) >>> 65% AD (+5% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) target maximum health)
Kog'Maw
Q - Caustic Spittle
- Armor and MR Shred Amount: 25/27/29/31/33% >>> 23/25/27/29/31%
- Passive Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35% >>> 10/15/20/25/30%
W - Bio-Arcane Barrage
- On-hit % Max Health Damage: 3/4/5/6/7% >>> 3/3.8/4.6/5.2/6%
Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Base AD :: 66 >>> 68
Q - Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike
- Sonic Wave Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike Minimum Damage :: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+100% bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike Maximum Damage :: 100/150/200/250/300 (+200% bonus AD) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+200% bonus AD)
Lillia
Base Stats
Base Health: 650 >>> 625
Passive - Dream-Laden Bough
- Dream Dust Damage: 6% (+1.5% per 100 AP) target maximum health >>> 6% (+1.2% per 100 AP) target maximum health
Master Yi
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 106 >>> 100
- Health at Level 18: 2471 >>> 2369
E - Wuju Style
- Bonus True Damage On-hit: 30/38/46/54/62 (+35% bonus AD) >>> 30/35/40/45/50 (+35% bonus AD)
Nunu & Willump
Q - Consume
- Healing against non-Champions: 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP)(+6% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health)
- Healing against Champions: 39/57/75/93/111 (+42% AP) (+3.6% bonus health) >>> 39/57/75/93/111 (+54% AP) (+6% bonus health)
E - Snowball Barrage
- Cooldown: 14 seconds at all ranks >>> 14/13/12/11/10 seconds
Olaf
Passive - Berserker Rage
- Maximum Value threshold for Life Steal: 22.5% maximum health >>> 30% maximum health
- Lifesteal: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 8-25% (levels 1-18)
Q - Undertow
- Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+100% bonus AD) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD)
- Minimum time between casts: 3 >>> 2.5 seconds
W - Tough It Out
- Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
R - Ragnarok
- Passive Armor and MR: 10/25/40 >>> 10/20/30
Rakan
Q - Gleaming Quill
- Healing: 18-90 (levels 1-18) >>> 30 -115 (levels 1-18)
W - Grand Entrance
- Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds
E - Battle Dance
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 40/45/50/55/60
- Shield Strength: 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+70% AP)
Rengar
Base Stats
- Base Health: 655 >>> 620
R - Thrill of the Hunt
- Cooldown: 110/90/70 >>> 110/100/90 seconds
Ryze
E - Spell Flux
- Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+30% AP) (+2% bonus mana) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (+2% bonus mana)
- Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/45/55/65/75
Samira
Base Stats
- AD Growth: 3 >>> 3.3
- AD at Level 18: 108 >>> 113.1
Q - Flair
- Damage: 0/5/10/15/20 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) >>> 0/5/10/15/20 (+85/95/105/115/125% AD)
Senna
Passive - Absolution
- Mist Wraith drop rate from Minions Senna kills: 2.166% >>> 8.333%
Q - Piercing Darkness
- Slow: 20% (+10% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 15% (+10% per 100 bonus AD)
- Slow Duration: 2 >>> 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds
Swain
Passive - Ravenous Flock
- Healing: 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% >>> 3/4/5/6%
W - Vision of Empire
- Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP)
R - Demonic Ascension
- Healing Per Tick: 15/30/45 (+20% AP) >>> 15/27.5/40 (+18% AP)
Sylas
W - Kingslayer
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 50/60/70/80/90
- Healing: 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+40% AP)
- Cooldown: 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 >>> 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
E - Abscond / Abduct
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 13/12/11/10/9 seconds
Tahm Kench
Passive - An Acquired Taste
- Bonus Magic Damage On-hit: 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+2.5% bonus health) >>> 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+4% bonus health)
Q - Tongue Lash
- Heal upon landing: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)
R - Devour
- Shield Strength: 500/700/900 >>> 650/800/950
Taliyah
Base Stats
- Base Health: 570 >>> 550
Q - Threaded Volley
- Cooldown: 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 >>> 7/6/5/4/3 seconds
- 1-Rock Damage: 38/61/84/107/130 (+50% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+50% AP)
- 5-Rock Damage: 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130% AP) >>> 104/156/208/260/312 (+130% AP)
- Boulder Damage: 72.4/115.9/159.6/203.3/247 (+90% AP) >>> 75/114/152/190/228 (+90% AP)
E - Unraveled Earth
- [UPD] JUNGLE ROCKS ARE SHARPER:E - Unraveled Earth now does 150% damage to monsters
R - Weaver's Wall
[UPD] SLOW DOWN ROCKY: Taliyah can no longer cast R - Weaver's Wall within 3 seconds of dealing non-proc damage
Taric
Q - Starlight's Touch
- Heal per charge: 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% of Taric's maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP)(+1% of Taric's maximum health)
- Mana Cost: 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 >>> 60 at all ranks
E - Dazzle
- Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 15/14/13/12/11 seconds
- Stun Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.5 seconds
Tryndamere
Q - Bloodlust
- Base heal: 25/33/41/49/57 >>> 30/40/50/60/70
- Base heal per Fury stack: 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 >>> 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3
R - Undying Rage
- Cooldown: 130/110/90 >>> 120/100/80 seconds
Veigar
Base Stats
- Armor: 23 >>> 21
- Armor Growth: 3.75 >>> 4.0
E - Event Horizon
- Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds
Wukong
W - Warrior Trickster
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds
E - Nimbus Strike
- Damage to monsters: 180% >>> 160%
Xin Zhao
Passive - Determination
- Healing: 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP)
W - Wind Becomes Lightning
- Thrust Damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+80% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 50/85/120/155/190 (+90% AD) (+65% AP)
- Mana Cost: 60 at all ranks >>> 60/55/50/45/40
Zeri
Q - Burst Fire
- Active Damage: 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120% total AD) >>> 8/11/14/17/20 (+110/115/120/125/130% total AD)
- Passive Charged Damage: 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+80% AP) (+1-10% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health) >>> 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) (+3-15% (levels 1-13) of target's maximum health)
- [REM] Passive Charged attack slow: 18/26/34/42/50% for 1 second >>> REMOVED
W - Ultrashock Laser
- Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+140% AD) (+70% AP) >>> 10/45/80/115/150 (+150% AD) (+70% AP)
- Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- [NEW] ROLLING THUNDER: If W - Ultrashock Laser hits a wall, it will now critically strike champions and monsters
E - Spark Surge
- Cooldown: 26/24.5/23/21.5/20 >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
- Cooldown reduction per attack: 1 >>> 0.5 seconds
- Cooldown reduction per Critical Strike: 3 >>> 1.5 seconds
R - Lightning Crash
- Cooldown: 120/95/70 >>> 100/85/70 seconds
- Move Speed per stack : 1.5% >>> 1%
- Stacks per Champion hit by Lightning Crash : 4 >>> 8
2) Items in League of Legends
Grievous Wounds
- Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% reduced healing
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40% reduced healing
Bramble Vest
- Passive: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 3 >>> 4 magic damage to the attacker
- Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% (also applies to Thornmail)</em>
Thornmail
- Passive - Thorns: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal ||| 10 (+10% bonus armor) >>> 10 (+20% bonus armor) magic damage to the attacker
Executioner's Calling
- Attack Damage: 15 >>> 20
- Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% <em>(also applies to Chempunk Chainsword and Mortal Reminder)
Mortal Reminder
- Passive - Sepsis: Basic attacking a champion while they remain affected by Grievous Wounds ||| 3 times >>> 2 times increases the effect
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%
Chempunk Chainsword
- Attack Damage: 45 >>> 55
- Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%
Oblivion Orb
- Ability Power: 30 >>> 35
- Grievous Wounds: 30% >>> 25% <em>(also applies to Morellonomicon and Chemtech Putrifier)
Morellonomicon
- Ability Power: 80 >>> 90
- Health: 250 >>> 300
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%
Chemtech Putrifier
- Ability Power: 55 >>> 60
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50% >>> 40%
Mage Items
Crown of the Shattered Queen
- Ability Power: 60 >>> 70 (80 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Caesura)
Everfrost
- Active - Slow/Root Duration: 1.5 >>> 1 second (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Eternal Winter)
Liandry's Anguish
- Torment - Burn Damage: 60 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) >>> 50 (+6% AP) (+4% maximum health) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Liandry's Lament)
Night Harvester
- Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25 (20 >>> 30 for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)
- Cooldown (Per Champion): 40 >>> 30 seconds (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)
Riftmaker
- Ability Power: 80 >>> 70 (100 >>> 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia's Curse)
Tank Items
Bami's Cinder
- Total Cost: 1100 >>> 1000 gold
- Combine Cost: 300 >>> 200 gold
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Combine Cost: 950 >>> 1050 gold <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>
- Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Rimeforged Grasp)
Sunfire Aegis
- Combine Cost: 700 >>> 800 gold <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>
- Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)
Turbo Chemtank
- Combine Cost: 950 >>> 1050 <em>(total cost unchanged)</em>
- Health: 350 >>> 450 (500 >>> 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Turbocharged Hexperiment)
Abyssal Mask
- Magic Resistance: 30 >>>35
- Unmake - Bonus Magic Resistance: Gain ||| 7 >>> 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy
Knight's Vow
- Ability Haste: 10 >>> 20
Randuin's Omen
- Armor: 80 >>> 90
Spirit Visage
- Magic Resistance: 40 >>>50
Zeke's Convergence
- Armor: 25 >>> 35
Fighter Items
Death's Dance
- Defy - Heal Ratio: 140% >>> 120% bonus AD
Blade of the Ruined King
- Lifesteal: 7% >>> 8%
Maw of Malmortius
- Cooldown: 60 >>> 75 seconds
Sterak's Gage
- The Claws That Catch - Bonus AD: 40% >>> 45% base AD
- Lifeline - Shield: 70% >>> 75% bonus health
Goredrinker
- Mythic Passive: 5 >>> 7 Ability Haste per Legendary item (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)
Kraken Slayer
- Bring It Down - Bonus True Damage: 60 (+45% bonus AD) >>> 50 (+40% bonus AD) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Wyrmfallen Sacrifice)
Umbral Glaive
- Cooldown: 35 >>> 40 seconds
3) Systems in League of Legends
Outer Turrets
- Damage: 167-391 >>> 162-344 (minutes 0:00-13:30) (Note: Towers deal up to 120% increased damage to champions)
4) Upcoming Skins & Chromas in League of Legends
The following skins will be released in this League of Legends patch:
- Battle Boss Bel'Veth
- Ocean Song Ashe
- Ocean Song Nidalee
- Ocean Song Seraphine
- Ocean Song Yone
- Ocean Song Zeri
- Prestige Ocean Song Seraphine
The following chromas will be released in this League of Legends patch:
- Battle Boss Bel'Veth
- Ocean Song Ashe
- Ocean Song Nidalee
- Ocean Song Seraphine
- Ocean Song Yone
- Ocean Song Zeri