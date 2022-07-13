League of Legends' animated web series 'Arcane' nominated for two Emmys

Arcane, the wildly popular League of Legends television series, was nominated for two Creative Arts Emmys in 2022.

Jinx, Vi, and the realm of Runeterra were introduced to a larger audience during Arcane's record-breaking initial season on Netflix. Arcane will compete for the highest animation prize at the creative awards in September against titans of the industry like Rick & Morty and The Simpsons.

In the category of "Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series," the breakthrough League of Legends series will also compete against Cobra Kai, HBO's Barry, What We Do In The Shadows, Love, Death + Robots, and Ted Lasso. The latter of its Emmys competitors received a whopping 20 nominations, which set a record for the ceremony.

Arcane @arcaneshow







Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for this honor. Tremendously humbled to be amongst the nominated for @RiotGames' first #Emmys, including Outstanding Animated Program for Arcane.

However, according to fans, Arcane is the sole favorite to win the "Outstanding Animated Program" award.

League of Legends transcends the game world with Arcane's Emmy nominations

League of Legends' Arcane web series chronicles the tale of the sisters Vi and Jinx (Screengrab via Arcane: League of Legends)

Arcane chronicles the story of sisters Vi and Powder, later known as "Jinx." The Fortiche animated series, released on Netflix in three-episode chunks, explored their split and its effects on the identical steampunk cities Piltover and Zaun.

The nine-episode run soon broke multiple Netflix viewing records and dominated online discourse in 2021. Arcane's narrative won over both fans and critics and has since served as Riot's model for the cinematic universe. Earlier in November, a second season for the series kicked off.

When These Walls Come Tumbling Down, the sixth episode of Arcane was proposed for consideration by Riot. The tragic Part Two finale saw a long-awaited reunion between Vi and Jinx.

best of hailee steinfeld @archiveshailees



arcane has won 9 annie awards tonight, winning all the categories it was nominated!

Arcane amassed a significant victory for League at the Annie Awards earlier this year. The show's first season won awards for writing, directing, production design, storyboarding, screenplay, animated effects, character animation, and character design, in addition to "Best Animated Television Production."

Christian Linke, Arcane's executive producer, told Deadline:

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to be nominated alongside such a fantastic group of creators and projects. The six-year journey to Arcane wouldn’t have been possible without the 400+ professionals who gave it their heart.”

It's safe to say that regardless of a win, this is a tremendous moment for the LoL community and gamers at large. Arcane's success will likely become a blueprint for other game franchises to follow suit.

