League of Legends Star Guardian 2022: Riot reveals latest anime-style teaser showcasing in-game footage and aesthetics

League of Legends' latest Star Guardian event teaser was revealed by Riot Games. The most-awaited summer celebration will begin on July 14 across several games, including Legends of Runeterra and Wild Rift.

Although Riot Games has been keeping its hands close to its collective chest, the new trailer features popular lady-champions and offers a few suggestions as to what we might expect from the event.

It displays the Star Guardian look in its entirety, with the art style primarily influenced by anime. The Star Guardian brand has always incorporated anime stereotypes, and this year's event is no exception.

The video is filled with clichéd images of the Star Guardian protagonists attending school, exchanging texts and longingly gazing out the windows. It also features a lot of traditional anime flair and visual style.

Riot has previously used similar animation techniques, but it seems like the League developer is going all out for this year's Star Guardian event. It's currently unknown how much of the external content shown in this clip will be playable and accessible when the event launches on the League client next week.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends A star-studded music collab, new stellar skins, Nilah’s epic arrival, out-of-this-world event experiences, and more await in #StarGuardian 2022 beginning July 14! A star-studded music collab, new stellar skins, Nilah’s epic arrival, out-of-this-world event experiences, and more await in #StarGuardian 2022 beginning July 14! 💫 https://t.co/wCTpasjsEt

The teaser showcased a small preview of possible in-client conversations between the event's characters, many of whom were also present on previous occasions, such as the Sentinels of Light last summer.

Star Guardian 2022 will feature in-client conversations between the event's characters (Screengrab via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The one and a half minute clip reaffirms Orianna, Senna, Xayah and Rakan's exclusive entry to League of Legends: Wild Rift rather than the game's PC version. Additionally, a tiny snippet of Legends of Runeterra gameplay with a Star Guardian Jinx card is shown in the trailer.

Since 2020, there have been no brand-new Star Guardian skins. That isn't the case anymore as champions like Sona, Fiddlesticks, Kai'Sa and Ekko will finally get skins as part of this year's Star Guardian event.

The brand new League of Legends Star Guardian skins (Screengrab via Riot Games)

Additionally, Nilah, the latest champion in the game, will debut with a Star Guardian skin. It is one of the most crowded cosmetic lines in the game with over 20 Star Guardian skins currently available.

An interesting segment of the trailer can also be seen at approximately 33 seconds where Orianna, Seraphine and Senna are seen speaking with one another. It also teased other facets such as musical collaborations and cinematics.

In the past, League events like Sentinels of Light and Spirit Blossom have allowed players to connect with the champions' tales outside of the primary Summoner's Rift and Howling Abyss bouts. Considering how the theme was set up for Star Guardians this summer, there's possibly more to come in the future.

A visual from the League of Legends Star Guardian teaser (Screengrab via Riot Games)

On July 14, the Star Guardian event for this summer will get underway and become playable in both Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

