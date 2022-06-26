League of Legends: Wild Rift's exclusive Star Guardian Seraphine skin reportedly leaked 

New League of Legends leaks and rumors are in the making, purporting to provide the first glimpse of the Star Guardian Seraphine skin. To add more spice, the League community believes the skin to be a Wild Rift exclusive.

Riot Games have not yet confirmed the veracity of these rumours, but it is very likely that they will. According to an official teaser film posted by Riot earlier this week, the multi-platform Star Guardian 2022 event will commence on July 14, and there is a high chance it will feature this particular Wild Rift exclusive.

Yesterday, popular LoL data miner Big Bad Bear posted a 53-second clip on his YouTube channel which featured more visuals and details of the Star Guardine Seraphine skin. Chinese data miner ChowZ also revealed some leaked pictures of the possible upcoming Wild Rift exclusive.

Fans are now quite convinced and might just have to wait a few more days before Riot's official reveal of Star Guardian Seraphine.

Star Guardian Seraphine will possibly be the next League of Legends: Wild Rift exclusive skin

Possible upcoming League of Legends: Wild Rift exclusive Star Guardian Seraphine (Image via chowZ)

As of now, developers have revealed five champions who will be part of the latest Star Guardian event set to be released with LoL patch 12.13 on July 14, 2022. The lineup includes Kai'Sa, Sona, Ekko, Fiddlesticks and Nilah.

Star Guardian by Riot Games has achieved great success. League of Legends community has responded significantly to each of the three events that have already happened. The initial Star Guardian skinline was launched in 2016, and the roster was expanded further in 2017 and 2019.

The fact that so many players adore this particular universe ensures that these new Star Guardian skins will undoubtedly be fan favourites once again. The skins are colorful and have some of the best color choices amongst all of them.

Since the skins are now completely operational, they can test them out in League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment). If players have any input, they are welcome to share it and Riot Games will take it into account.

Star Guardian Seraphine: The 22nd Wild Rift exclusive cosmetic?

This is not the first time that Wild Rift has released exclusive skins that are unavailable for purchase in the PC version. The Lunar Beast event, which featured Lunar Beast Miss Fortune as its centrepiece in the mobile MOBA, was the most significant occasion to include an exclusive skin. As of now, 21 Wild Rift specials are available for players to try with.

Players may anticipate more of these exclusive skins in the upcoming days as Riot Games developers aim to differentiate Wild Rift from League of Legends. Seramentalist in one of her recent tweets mentioned that the new Star Guardian skin of Seraphine will bring back her long-lost glow, length and brightness of hair.

Thus, although Riot is yet to make a formal statement regarding this, there is a high chance that Star Guardian Seraphine will be the 22nd League of Legends: Wild Rift exclusive cosmetic.

