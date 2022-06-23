How Nilah's League of Legends lore is connected Indian mythology of Ramayana

League of Legends officially introduced Nilah, The Unbound Joy, to Summoner’s Rift, on June 22. Lore Maniacs would be thrilled to learn that Nilah's character draws inspiration from the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana.

Since the release of Nilah's first look at League of Legends, fans started speculating that the melee bot laner's name and attire were inspired by Indian culture. Another reason was that she was donning a saree and her appearance is generally South Indian.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends True bliss lies in the heart of battle. So, let us begin! True bliss lies in the heart of battle. So, let us begin! 🌊 https://t.co/oW7fRHDk9i

It was also evident that her bright blue weapon must also be an ancient Indian sword. In a Reddit post a few days ago, Riot's Lead Gameplay Producer Ryan "Reav3" Mireles confirmed that Nilah’s weapon is an Urumi, a historic South-Indian whip sword.

Nilah's League of Legends lore suggests that she originates from Kathkan, a country in Southeast Asia. The country's location and description of dazzling colors, rich history, and ancient myths point explicitly to the real-world Indian subcontinent.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Reav3 notes Nilah’s weapon is an Urumi, an Indian whip sword Reav3 notes Nilah’s weapon is an Urumi, an Indian whip sword https://t.co/eVPlEf71LP

Once Nilah was officially revealed in League of Legends on June 22, Riot's Principal Narrative Writer, Jared 'Carnival Knights' Rosen, mentioned in an insightful blog that her character drew inspiration from the ancient Indian mythological epic, Ramayana.

“Very much like a hero from the Ramayana, she has given up everything for this incredible power and uses it to protect the world from ancient threats that have been long thought invincible.”

League of Legends' Nilah might be the female human version of Ramayana's Nila

A stunning resemblance can be observed between Ramayana's Nila Vanara and League of Legends; Nilah (Image via Riot Games and Hindu Devotional blog)

Nilah in League of Legends is an epic, monster-slaying champion who, according to lore, is turning out to be a legend in her own right.

Interestingly, "Nila," or the Blue Monkey, happens to be an important character from the original story of Ramayana. In the epic, Nila was a valiant Vanara equal to Sugriva in might, courage, and prowess. He was successful in slaying many ferocious demons like Nikumbha and Prahastha in many epic battles.

The Vedic Civilization @roar_divyan Rāmāyaṇa



Dated: 4th-5th Century Ce



Lakhisarai Rajauna district, Bihar



An army of Vanaras helped Rama in his search for Sita, and also in battle against Ravana, Sita's abductor.



Nala and Nila built a bridge over the ocean so that Rama and the army could cross to Lanka. RāmāyaṇaDated: 4th-5th Century CeLakhisarai Rajauna district, BiharAn army of Vanaras helped Rama in his search for Sita, and also in battle against Ravana, Sita's abductor.Nala and Nila built a bridge over the ocean so that Rama and the army could cross to Lanka. https://t.co/L8xjj8ITqC

Nila was the offspring of Agni, the God of Fire and the Vanara army's commander-in-chief. He was also one of only four great monkeys besides Angada, Sugriva, and Hanuman who could cross the ocean.

With the blessings of the Sea God Varuna, Nila possessed a superpower that allowed him to make large stones float on water. He could bend water and change its properties to his wishes. Nila and his blessed abilities helped Rama and his army cross the Indian Ocean to reach Lanka, where they fought and defeated the demon Ravana.

Nilah running through waters in League of Legends (Screengrab via League of Legends' Nilah trailer)

Nilah in LoL can also walk through the oceans, as seen in the champion's official trailer. She prayed to some "Lord" before running through the ocean waters to face a gargantuan water monster. Her dialogue read,

"Lord of the waters, grant me swiftness for this trial."

Nilah's lore mentions that she is possessed by Ashlesh, the Demon of Joy's supernatural powers. Nilah left her homeland Kathkan and crossed the Guardian's Sea to reach Bilgewater to seek information on the Ruined King, Viego.

The League Lore resembles Ramayana's, where Nila, the Vanar, left his homeland India (Bharat Khanda) and crossed the Indian Ocean (Samudra) to reach Lanka and fight the demon king Ravana.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far