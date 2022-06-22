When is Nilah releasing in League of Legends

After a long period of speculation, Riot Games has finally revealed the official release date of Nilah in League of Legends.

Prior to her official trailer debuting on June 17, Nilah, The Joy Unbound, had been teased for several weeks. In her trailer, she is seen dashing around the Rift with the help of a water demon that gives her her abilities.

Fans can expect more information about her in the coming weeks. Riot also confirmed today that the melee ADC will get a Star Guardian skin when she officially steps into the Summoner's Rift.

The newest bot lane champion will hit the Summoner's Rift with Patch 12.13, and fans will need to wait until July 14, 2022 before they can officially get their hands on Nilah's Urumi.

Nilah is set to hit the League of Legends PBE today and players will be eager to try the new bot lane skirmisher

Lead gameplay designer Blake Smith stated in a recent developer Q&A that, although Nilah shouldn't be blindly pickable outside of the bot lane, there might be other matchups where Nilah can prevail.

Players can infer from the appearance of her kit that Riot will attempt to balance around her passive to make sure that she stays in the 2v2 lane primarily.

With Nilah all set to hit the PBE today, players will soon be able to get their first taste of blood with the melee marksman before the official July 14 release. Reports suggest that Nilah will be equipped with a Star Guardian skin at her official launch.

Nilah's style of play and her kit specialities in League of Legends

Riot's sole intention with Nilah was to create a melee champion in the game that would be balanced around the bot lane as their primary role while simultaneously fulfilling the skirmisher fantasy that players have been desperately requesting for.

According to Riot, the newest champion is described as:

"Nilah is a warrior ascetic from a distant land, seeking the world’s deadliest and most titanic opponents so she might challenge them with an unbreaking grin. Having won her power through an encounter with the long-imprisoned demon of joy, she has no emotions other than its unceasing jubilations – which she now uses as a weapon, drawing the demon’s prismatic, liquid form into her hand to defend the world from ancient threats long forgotten.”

Nilah's abilities in League of Legends were formally disclosed by the developers on June 22, 2022. As a result, it was made obvious by the description of her skills that Nilah will consider her support duo to fit into a specific niche.

For the best possible synergy, her passive ability urges players to choose enchanters like Lulu or Karma. It seems that whenever Nilah's support duo utilizes heals or shields beside her, she will offer additional benefits of the same to both herself as well as her ally in the lane.

Nilah will undoubtedly be a very entertaining and captivating champion to play with, just based on her League of Legends kit alone. She will likely be a late-game hypercarry, who also relies on dominating her lane to be impactful in the game.

