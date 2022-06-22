Massive Sivir rework to hit League of Legends' PBE with patch 12.13 cycle: Ultimate changes, ability buffs, and more

A week ago, the League of Legends developers announced that Sivir is set to receive a massive rework to her kit. While many felt that this change would come a bit later, it seems like the developers are looking to deploy the long-awaited rework to the game next month itself.

As it stands, Riot Games has announced that the Sivir rework will be available in the PBE for the League of Legends patch 12.13 cycle. Apart from that, the developers have also provided details regarding the rework, including changes to her passive abilities, basic abilities, and her ultimate.

All the changes that Sivir will undergo with patch 12.13 have been listed in detail below. While it is difficult to say whether the changes will be impactful, they seem promising from initial impressions.

All Sivir updates that are expected to release along with League of Legends patch 12.3

Before delving into the details, it is important to note that the developers have mentioned that the numbers in this rework are not final within League of Legends. There will be a lot of monitoring while players try her out in the PBE, and changes will be made depending on feedback.

In any case, the updates to Sivir have been provided below:

Base Stats

Mana: 325(+50) >> 300 (+40)

Mana Regen: 1.6(.18) >> 1.2(.16)

AD: 63 >> 58

AD/Level: 3 >> 3.3

Base HP: 632 >> 600

AS/Level: 1.6 >> 2

Passive: Fleet of Foot

Flat 2 seconds >> Decays over 2 seconds

Flat MS gain: 45-60 >> 55-70

Q: Boomerang Blade

Base Damage: 35-95 >> 15-115

AD Ratio: .7-1.3 >> .7 flat

Cooldown: 7 >> 12-10

Cast Time: .25 >> .25-0 (scaling with attack speed)

NEW: Scales with crit chance upto 100% bonus damage

Cost: 70-110 >> 55-75

Missile Speed: 1350-1450 outward >> 1200 inward

W: Ricochet

Buff Duration: 3 attacks >> 4 seconds

NEW: Bonus AS: 20-40%

Max Bounces: "Infinite" >> 7 per ricochet

NEW: Can now bounce to back to targets that have already been hit. Will find new targets first

AD: .3-.9 >> .3 flat

Bounce Range: 450 > 500

Cost: 75 > 75-55

E: Spell Shield

REMOVED: Mana Refund

NEW: Heals Sivir for (.6-.8 AD) + (.5 AP)

NEW: Procs Fleet of Foot

Cost: 0 >> 40

Cooldown: 22-10 >> 22-14

R: On the Hunt

REMOVED: Attack Speed

REMOVED: Initial Movement Speed Burst

UNCHANGED: Movement Speed for Sivir and allies: 20-30%

Duration: 8 >> 8-1.2

NEW: Refreshes on a recent-damaged takedown

NEW: Auto attacks during the hunt reduce Sivir's basic attack cooldowns by .5 seconds

Lastly, the League of Legends developers have mentioned that the primary idea behind this rework is to make Sivir a top-tier team-fight-oriented marksman who will benefit the longer she stays in the fight. Apart from that, her crit scaling has also been boosted to enhance late-game viability even more.

This will help bring Sivir more in line with the current top-tier ADC's within League of Legends.

