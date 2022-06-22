Everything we know about League of Legends' Star Guardian 2022: Released date, expected champion skins and more

The Star Guardian event in 2022 will perhaps be the biggest event within League of Legends this calendar year. As such, the hype and expectations of the fans is definitely at its highest.

A detailed overview has been presented in this article regarding the release date for the event as well as the champions that are expected to receive skins along with the same. Though the release date has been confirmed, the expected champions are still based off leaks.

It is also vital to mention that information regarding the champion skins has been revolving within the community for quite some time now and has been confirmed by multiple leakers. Thus, the chances for deviation from reality are quite minimal.

Star Guardian 2022 is expected to have a total of 12 champion skins in League of Legends

League of Legends' upcoming Star Guardian event has been confirmed for a July 14 release. This means that the event will be released along with patch 12.13. However, it is also vital to mention that this Start Guardian 2022 event is expected to last across 2 patches instead of one.

There is a possibility that the skins will be divided between the patches as well. In any case, as per recent leaks, there is going to be a total of 12 skins that will be released along with League of Legends' upcoming Star Guardian event.

The champions who will get the skins are Akali, Kai'Sa, Ekko, Taliyah, Rell, Morgana, Sona, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Syndra and Nilah. Ekko will also receive a prestige edition skin alongside his normal version, while Syndra will only get a prestige version, as she already has a normal version that was released with the previous Star Guardian event.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



returns on July 14 A new day is just over the horizon. #StarGuardian returns on July 14 A new day is just over the horizon.#StarGuardian returns on July 14 💫 https://t.co/eIzBSVVEtP

Coming to rarities, Akali and Kai'Sa will have legendaries to their names, with each skin being priced at 1820 RP. The rest will be epic skins with each priced at 1350 RP.

The prestige skins, however, might be sold through the event shop or through the Mythic Essence shop. Unfortunately, no leaker or official source has provided any confirmation regarding the medium for buying the exclusive prestige skins.

Lastly, it is vital to mention that like every Star Guardian event, there will probably be a story associated with this, as well within League of Legends. It is expected that Fiddlesticks will be the main villain this time around, and there will be revelations regarding a few of his mysterious interactions with certain characters.

In any case, League of Legends fans will not have to wait long as Riot Games will probably provide full details regarding the Star Guardian event as soon as patch 12.12 drops officially.

