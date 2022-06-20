League of Legends leaks provide first look at Star Guardian Akali and Kai'Sa

Leaks regarding the upcoming Star Guardian event have been running rampant for quite a while now within the League of Legends community. The champions who are set to get the skins have also been revealed quite a while back.

However, this is the first time the leakers have provided a look at Star Guardian Kai'Sa and Akali, who are supposed to be the primary stars for the upcoming event. Obviously, these are just leaks, but considering most of them have been legit till now, fans can feel a little confident about these as well.

In any case, the Star Guardian event is expected to be released along with patch 12.13 and will probably last for two full patches (including 12.14). Therefore, League of Legends players can gear up for some content-heavy patches in the coming days.

Star Guardian Akali and Kai'Sa skins are rumored to have legendary rarity in League of Legends

The Star Guardian event, which is expected to be released along with patch 12.13, is expected to feature quite a large number of skins. The champions who will be getting the cosmetics are Akali, Kai'Sa, Ekko, Taliyah, Rell, Morgana, Quinn, Fiddlesticks, Sona, Syndra, and Nilah.

Syndra already has a Star Guardian skin, but this time she will be getting a prestige version, which will have a new splash art and brand new animation. Apart from that, Ekko is also set to receive a prestige edition skin apart from the normal version.

Nilah, the brand new botlaner, who is expected to come out with patch 12.13 or 12.14, will get a Star Guardian skin upon release. In any case, fans will not be disappointed when it comes to cosmetic items within the game in the coming months.

𓆩♡𓆪 @firststarkayle



Star Guardian Akali’s concept art has been released. Big Bad Bear @BigBadBear_ Star Guardian Akali

Star Guardian KaiSa Star Guardian AkaliStar Guardian KaiSa https://t.co/6bD5i9Xrq9 Star Guardian Kai’Sa stuns in gorgeous new concept art for her new legendary skinStar Guardian Akali’s concept art has been released. twitter.com/bigbadbear_/st… Star Guardian Kai’Sa stuns in gorgeous new concept art for her new legendary skin 💗✨Star Guardian Akali’s concept art has been released. twitter.com/bigbadbear_/st…

However, the stars of this brand new event, namely Kai'Sa and Akali, will be getting legendaries to their names. This means both their skins will cost 1820 RP each and will also have a much more detailed design and intricate animation.

While the animation for the skins is still not out yet, the in-game models for the skins have been leaked by the community. As expected, both the skins look quite fabulous in their design.

Obviously, being under the Star Guardian banner, the skins have vibrant colors and more of a pop-themed design. This is something that is more or less expected from this skinline, though a lot more will become clear once the skins are officially released on League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment).

Readers should bear in mind that all leaks are subject to change.

