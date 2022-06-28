League of Legends Star Guardians will feature in Anime Expo 2022: Here's everything you need to know 

League of Legends' popular thematic Star Guardians will be featured at Anime Expo 2022.

For those who are not familiar with it, Anime Expo is the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America. The convention is generally held in Los Angeles, California and is organized by the non-profit Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA).

The convention is traditionally held annually on the first weekend of July, spanning four days. The 2022 edition of the Anime Expo will commence on July 1 and will run till July 7 featuring popular events such as Yoko Kanno's music, Cosplay Senpai, Kodansha’s Wotakoi Celebration, and others.

The official teaser for the forthcoming League of Legends Star Guardian Event was unveiled by Riot Games a week ago. Players can expect the next in-game event to begin on July 14, according to the one-minute anime-style teaser.

The Anime Expo-inspired teaser, tited "Return to Valoran City," has a typical anime design with bright hues and sakura flowers that could be hinting at Star Guardian skins of Ahri, Rakan, Xayah and Jinx. It could further allude to the upcoming skins for Akali, Rell, Sona, and Kai’Sa.

Here's all the League of Legends fans need to know to experience the joy and brilliance of LA's return to the biggest anime convention in North America.

When and where to find the League of Legends Star Guardians at the 2022 Anime Expo?

Star Guardian cosplay (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League of Legends players will be able to find their favourite Star Guardian champions in front of the Entertainment Hall at "e-11" counter from Day 1. They just need to look for the Star Guardian-themed booth.

There, fans will be able to walk through a recap of the timeline and lore, and enjoy three unique displays to take photos at. Exclusive Anime Expo Star Guardian posters and collectibles will also be present at the counter for visitors to grab.

Additionally, the booth will feature a variety of Star Guardian cosplayers, including many familiar faces like Spiral Cats, Peyton Cosplay, Stella Chuu, Vkryp, Akemikuncosplay and many more. Fans will get the opportunity to click pictures and receive autographed merchandise from their favourite creators.

Estimated times for meet and greet with Star Guardian cosplayers

Friday, 7/1

Booth opens at 10AM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 1: 11AM PT - 1PM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 2: 2:30PM PT - 4:30PM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 3: 6PM PT - 8PM PT

Booth closes at 10PM PT

Saturday, 7/2

Booth opens at 10AM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 1: 10AM PT- 11:30AM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 2: 1PM PT - 3PM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 3: 4PM PT - 7PM PT

Booth closes at 10PM PT

Sunday, 7/3

Booth opens at 10AM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 1: 10:30AM PT - 12:30PM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 2: 2:30PM PT - 4:30PM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 3: 6PM PT - 7:30PM PT

Booth closes at 10PM PT

Monday, 7/4

Booth opens at 10AM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 1: 10AM PT - 12PM PT

Cosplay Meet and Greet 2: 1PM PT - 4PM PT

Booth closes at 4PM PT

League of Legends fans will also get a chance to share their cosplays and get featured at the Anime Expo 2022. They just need to be a part of the Community Cosplay Meetups, which are regularly held on Saturdays and Sundays in Los Angeles.

