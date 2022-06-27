League of Legends will donate all proceedings from Star Guardian Taliyah skin to charity

League of Legends' Star Guardian skinline is set to be released on July 14, 2022. It will be a two-phase event with part of the skins being released with patch 12.13 and the rest following in patch 12.14.

As it turns out, Taliyah will also get a Star Guardian skin, but that will be released along with the second phase which is patch 12.14. However, League of Legends has confirmed that whatever money they earn from the Star Guardian Taliyah skin will be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Surfing into the fray, Star Guardian Taliyah has arrived and is ready to assist!



From July 28 to August 29, Riot Games will donate 100% of proceeds from Taliyah's #StarGuardian skin to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

This is a massive move, though it is something that the company does more or less on a yearly basis. In any case, further details regarding the same have been provided below.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding Star Guardian Taliyah and Riot Games Social Impact Fund

As mentioned earlier, the Star Guardian Taliyah skin will be coming out in patch 12.14. This means that the skin will be released on July 28, 2022, which is a day after the patch arrives on the live servers.

As it happens, from July 28 to August 29, League of Legends will be donating every bit of the proceedings from the skin to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. Therefore, if gamers are interested in helping out for charity, simply buying the skin during the aforementioned time period will be enough.

As per rumors, the Star Guardian Taliyah skin will be of epic rarity. This means that the skin will cost 1350 RP, which is definitely quite affordable for the vast majority of players.

The Mallow Yeen 🍬 @MallowHyena @itscommonera @LeagueOfLegends It's a riot's program were the funds obtained by certain products/skins are destined to Charity, skins like Elderwood Ornn, Dawnbringer Karma and Darkstar Cho'gath were part of this program. @itscommonera @LeagueOfLegends It's a riot's program were the funds obtained by certain products/skins are destined to Charity, skins like Elderwood Ornn, Dawnbringer Karma and Darkstar Cho'gath were part of this program.

In any case, this Riot Games Social Impact Fund donation is not new. The company came up with this in 2019 and since then, several skins have been released every year that further helps to raise money for this charity.

Past League of Legends skins like Elderwood Ornn, Dawnbringer Karma and Darkstar Cho'Gath were all part of the program at one point or the other. The sole purpose of this charity is to provide financial support to those organizations that are trying to solve various pressing issues in the current world.

In any case, fans have been quite ecstatic since the announcement and are looking to get this skin. Furthermore, there is widespread joy as their money is ultimately being used for a good cause. This will in help in building a more inclusive community that thrives to achieve the greater good.

