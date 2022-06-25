"Building Essence Emporium needs astronomical amount of work": League of Legends devs' claim for delay in rework, Reddit disagrees

League of Legends' Essence Emporium is coming back, and Riot's developers explained why the MOBA's bi-yearly shop will be taking a break after its current run.

LoL users can spend Blue Essence at the Essence Emporium, a bi-annual store, on everything from skin chromas to profile icons to the adored Urfwick skin. Riot revealed the dates for the upcoming sale as well as the reason it will be the last one in a while.

Riot gave an explanation for the decision to dismantle the shop for extensive repairs. According to the developers, Blue Emporium requires a great amount of work to get running; however, fans think otherwise.

Riot clarifies the reasons behind the rework of League of Legends' Essence Emporium

Essence Emporium 2021 homescreen (Screengrab via Riot Games)

The Essence Emporium will take a break following its subsequent run. Riot gave an explanation for their choice to cease the in-game shop for significant repairs:

"After this run, the Essence Emporium is going on hiatus while we rebuild it. The Emporium is built, tested, and shipped in a... not so great way that takes astronomically more work than any reasonable person would fathom. That cascades into delays and feature-cutting for things like events, missions, and other ways of getting stuff."

Riot also advised all League of Legends players to use their Blue Essence immediately, while they still had the opportunity to do so, as there is no set date for the shop's return at the moment.

"Beyond making the Emporium more efficient to run, we're also exploring some long-needed navigation and usability improvements for when (not if) it returns. Be sure to spend all your Blue Essence during this Emporium!"

Riot has converted three Gemstone icon bundles into a series of three free League of Legends' missions as compensation for the shop's temporary removal. Players will receive 10 Mythic Essence from the missions, for a total of 30.

League's Reddit community thinks that building and executing the Blue Essence Emporium doesn't need so much of work

Riot will discontinue Essence Emporium for an uncertain period of time (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Even though Riot developers mentioned that building, testing, and shipping of the Emporium requires a humongous number of tasks, a section of the League of Legends community claims that it's nothing but incompetency from the developers.

Reddit user BetaTink, who happens to be an experienced software developer himself, had this to say:

Huge disappointments can be observed among the game's regulars regarding the absurd delay in the shop's rework. They think that Essence Emporium is not some special feature that requires months of development time for every iteration.

Fans could also be seen complaining about the long-farmed BE that they collected by buying chests to get champ shards. Now that Riot has decided to terminate the shop for an uncertain period, a good amount of piled up Essence will be left unused.

The community thinks that this will probably be the last Blue Essence Emporium they will get to see.

League of Legends Essence Emporium's return date

June 28 to July 12 will see the return of The Essence Emporium, probably for the last time. Players will be able to trade their hard-earned Blue Essence for all types of goodies, including in-game and profile cosmetics, during that time.

Warwick's unique Urfwick skin, which is only offered twice a year during the Essence Emporium sale, will also make its way back.

