How to check the total amount of money you have spent in League of Legends 

League of Legends has been one of the most played games in the world for the past decade. LoL players go to great lengths to ensure that they get the finest in-game experience possible. This can sometimes entail paying actual money for digital goods.

Although League of Legends is a "free-to-play" game, players can buy exclusive, themed champion skins with real money. Furthermore, if there are multiple cosmetics for a favourite unit, the total cost of buying the same might quickly add up. This is especially true when it comes to obtaining character skins for Ultimate and Legendary champions.

These unique and rare skins frequently include spectacular aesthetics and extra goodies that set them apart from other levels, but they do cost Summoners a lot of RP. Many may think that skins merely alter a character's appearance but provide no additional functionality, so there's no rigid reason to spend money on these.

Players, on the other hand, tend to think differently. According to them, skins give a character more personality, and given the emotional investment players have made in the game, it's almost as if they're buying clothes for themselves.

So, whether they want to keep track of their purchases or just see how much money they've spent in League, this guide will help them out.

Steps to check‌ ‌how‌ ‌much‌ ‌money‌ ‌a player has ‌spent‌ ‌on League of Legends

Seven simple steps mentioned below should be followed to determine how much money a player has spent on LoL:

Go to leagueoflegends.com and sign in to your account. Move your cursor over to the “More” button near the top-right corner of the screen and click on “Support.” Within the list of games, select “League of Legends.” Enter your respective LoL account username and password. Scroll down and select the “League of Legends Basics” option. Under the “LEAGUE GUIDES & FAQS,” click on “How Much Money Have I Spent in League of Legends?” option. Finally, click the 'Show Me the Money’, a giant red button, to view the amount you have spent till now.

Players will be able to see how much money they've spent on LoL once the mentioned steps are completed successfully. Also, the entire process should be carried out upon accessing the desktop site, so one can make sure they are using the right platform.

LoL Basics display screen

However, it is important to note that this process only applies to a player's current region and may not reflect money spent between other accounts. If one plays the game through multiple accounts, the same steps should be followed separately.

Riot has made this option available to League players to keep track of their physical expenses as most of them stay engulfed in the game.

Players should avoid any third-party websites that claim to tell them how much money they've "wasted" in the game. These may have sinister objectives, eventually leading to the loss of control of the original account.

