League of Legends patch 14.7 pre-notes: Olaf buffs, Volibear nerfs, Nami adjustments, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Mar 27, 2024 06:05 GMT
League of Legends patch 14.7 pre-notes (Imag via Riot Games)

The pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.7 are now live, and Riot is reviewing some tentative changes they have planned for the upcoming update. There will be a fair number of balance changes this time, with the developer looking to deal with some outliers to stabilize the meta.

Below are the pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.7.

League of Legends patch 14.7 pre-notes

1) Champion Buffs:

Galio

  • P AP Ratio: 40% >>> 45%
  • W Base DR: 20-40% >>> 25-45%
  • E Base Damage: 75-235 >>> 90-250

Karma

  • R+E secondary shield: 30% of E+R >>> 90% of R (this is a 22% buff)
  • Single target shield and ms% unchanged W root duration: 1.4-2 >>> 1.6-2

Kayn

  • Q bonus AD ratio: .8 >>> .85 (This affects base and Assassin form, not Darkin once he transforms)

Lux

  • P AP Ratio: 25% >>> 30%

Nasus

  • P Life Steal: 11/16/21% >>> 12/18/24%
  • Q Base Damage: 30-110 >>> 40-120

Olaf (Jungle)

  • [NEW] Q Monster Damage: 5-25
  • W Duration: 4>>> 5
  • W Mana Cost: 30 >>> 50
  • E CD Refund: 1s >>> 1s, 2s for monsters
  • R Mana Cost: 0 >>> 100

Smolder

  • Armor: 24 >>> 26
  • Q crit ratio: 30% >>> 50%

Sylas (Jungle)

  • Q Minion and Monster Damage: 40% >>> 40% for minions and 70% for monsters

2) Champion Nerfs

Fiora

  • Base AD: 68 >>> 65

Rek'sai

  • P minion mod: 50% >>> 20%
  • P healing: 12-20% (linear scaling) >>> 10-20% (linear scaling)

Rell (Jungle)

  • All monster mods removed
  • Magic resist: 30 +1.85 >>> 30 +2.05

Volibear

  • Q crits for tAD instead of total ability damage
  • R Cooldown: 140-100 >>> 160-110

3) Champion Adjustments

Camille

  • Q move speed: 30-40% >>> 30-50%
  • Q cooldown: 9-6 >>> 9-5
  • W outer cone damage: 5-7% max-HP >>> 6-8% max-HP E damage: 80-200 >>> 60-180
  • Bloodsong nerfed

Nami

  • W damage: 60-220 + 55% >>> 60-200 + 50%
  • W heal: 55-135 + 25% >>> 55-155 +40%
  • W bounce ratio -15% +7.5% % AP >>> -10% +10%% AP (this is a buff)
  • E damage: 20-80 >>> 20-60

Nunu

  • Rec. items

Sona

  • +P damage amp: 40% >>> 50%
  • Q aura AP ratio: .2 >>> .1
  • W Heal AP ratio: 15 >>> .3
  • E ally MS: 10-14% >>> 10-18%

4) System Nerfs

Bloodsong

  • Spellblade base-AD ratio: 150% >>> 100%

Imperial Mandate

  • Current-HP damage: 12% >>> 10%

Statikk Shiv

  • Price: 2700 >>> 2900

Zaz'Zak's Realmspike

  • Void Explosion damage: 20+ 20% AP + 4% target max-HP >>> 10 + 20% AP + 3% target max-HP
  • Cooldown: 8/7/6 >>> 10

League of Legends patch 14.7 is expected to go live next week and hit the Rift on April 4, 2024.