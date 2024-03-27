League of Legends patch 14.7 pre-notes: Olaf buffs, Volibear nerfs, Nami adjustments, and more

The pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.7 are now live, and Riot is reviewing some tentative changes they have planned for the upcoming update. There will be a fair number of balance changes this time, with the developer looking to deal with some outliers to stabilize the meta.
Below are the pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.7.
League of Legends patch 14.7 pre-notes
1) Champion Buffs:
Galio
- P AP Ratio: 40% >>> 45%
- W Base DR: 20-40% >>> 25-45%
- E Base Damage: 75-235 >>> 90-250
Karma
- R+E secondary shield: 30% of E+R >>> 90% of R (this is a 22% buff)
- Single target shield and ms% unchanged W root duration: 1.4-2 >>> 1.6-2
Kayn
- Q bonus AD ratio: .8 >>> .85 (This affects base and Assassin form, not Darkin once he transforms)
Lux
- P AP Ratio: 25% >>> 30%
Nasus
- P Life Steal: 11/16/21% >>> 12/18/24%
- Q Base Damage: 30-110 >>> 40-120
Olaf (Jungle)
- [NEW] Q Monster Damage: 5-25
- W Duration: 4>>> 5
- W Mana Cost: 30 >>> 50
- E CD Refund: 1s >>> 1s, 2s for monsters
- R Mana Cost: 0 >>> 100
Smolder
- Armor: 24 >>> 26
- Q crit ratio: 30% >>> 50%
Sylas (Jungle)
- Q Minion and Monster Damage: 40% >>> 40% for minions and 70% for monsters
2) Champion Nerfs
Fiora
- Base AD: 68 >>> 65
Rek'sai
- P minion mod: 50% >>> 20%
- P healing: 12-20% (linear scaling) >>> 10-20% (linear scaling)
Rell (Jungle)
- All monster mods removed
- Magic resist: 30 +1.85 >>> 30 +2.05
Volibear
- Q crits for tAD instead of total ability damage
- R Cooldown: 140-100 >>> 160-110
3) Champion Adjustments
Camille
- Q move speed: 30-40% >>> 30-50%
- Q cooldown: 9-6 >>> 9-5
- W outer cone damage: 5-7% max-HP >>> 6-8% max-HP E damage: 80-200 >>> 60-180
- Bloodsong nerfed
Nami
- W damage: 60-220 + 55% >>> 60-200 + 50%
- W heal: 55-135 + 25% >>> 55-155 +40%
- W bounce ratio -15% +7.5% % AP >>> -10% +10%% AP (this is a buff)
- E damage: 20-80 >>> 20-60
Nunu
- Rec. items
Sona
- +P damage amp: 40% >>> 50%
- Q aura AP ratio: .2 >>> .1
- W Heal AP ratio: 15 >>> .3
- E ally MS: 10-14% >>> 10-18%
4) System Nerfs
Bloodsong
- Spellblade base-AD ratio: 150% >>> 100%
Imperial Mandate
- Current-HP damage: 12% >>> 10%
Statikk Shiv
- Price: 2700 >>> 2900
Zaz'Zak's Realmspike
- Void Explosion damage: 20+ 20% AP + 4% target max-HP >>> 10 + 20% AP + 3% target max-HP
- Cooldown: 8/7/6 >>> 10
League of Legends patch 14.7 is expected to go live next week and hit the Rift on April 4, 2024.
