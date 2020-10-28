How to create a Riot Games Account for League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift is one of the most anticipated mobile games of 2020, and it has already created a huge hype among the players globally, ever since Riot Games announced it in 2019. The game has been in the closed beta testing phase in selected regions for a few months, and it has now finally entered the open beta testing phase on 27th October 2020, with the release of the 1.0 update patch.

Currently, the open beta testing is available in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, and more regions are scheduled to get access to it later. If you reside in one of the mentioned regions, you can download the game via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Create Riot Games Account for LOL: Wild Rift

Riot Games Account Sign-Up (Image Credits: Riot Games)

To play League of Legends: Wild Rift, you need to sign in with your Google Play, Apple, Facebook or Riot Games account. If you want to login via the Riot Games account, but you don't have one, then you can follow these steps to create a new Riot Account:

Go to Riot Games Accounts official website. Click on 'Create Account', and you will be redirected to Account Sign up page. Scroll down a bit and enter your email address under the 'Enter email here' option. Now, click on the Start button to begin the registration process. Select your Date of Birth and then, fill up your Username and Password. Lastly, click on the Next button after reading and accepting Terms and Conditions to complete your registration process. Open League of Legends: Wild Rift on your device and sign in with your new Riot Account.

The Regional Open Beta is NOW LIVE in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand!



Read more: https://t.co/9arB71eMu1 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 28, 2020

In addition to this, Riot Games is also distributing in-game rewards to players from South Korea and Japan for logging in using a Riot Games account. Also, you can use this account to sign up for any other game developed by Riot Games. Meanwhile, Riot Games has released the official cinematic trailer for League of Legends: Wild Rift, which you can watch here:

Also Read: What roles will each of the champions play in League of Legends: Wild Rift?