T1 vs Nongshim LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The last game week of the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage will feature the T1 vs Nongshim RedForce matchup. T1 has already secured a spot in the Playoff Stage, while Nongshim has no chance of advancing beyond this split. However, T1 needs a 2-0 victory to secure the second-place spot in the table, denying Hanwha Life Esports.

Finishing in the top two in the Spring 2024 Group Stage is highly significant because both teams will advance to the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The other four teams will participate in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. Lastly, the top two teams from the Playoffs will advance to MSI 2024.

This article explores the T1 vs Nongshim game of the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage.

T1 vs Nongshim LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Can Faker and T1 be dominant over Nongshim?

T1 started their LCK Spring 2024 journey with a loss to Gen.G Esports. Following the defeat, they won 12 back-to-back matches until they faced Gen.G again and they suffered a 0-2 loss. In the previous game week, they lost to Hanwha Life Esports with a 1-2 scoreline.

It's safe to say that T1 is currently struggling with the meta, and importantly, their top-jungle duo (Zeus and Oner) is not in great form. Although their legendary midlaner, Faker, is having one of the best splits in his career, all five team members have to step up immensely to potentially win this tournament.

Nongshim, on the other hand, has only managed to win three series thus far in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage. While they have sometimes shown great displays in the Summoner's Rift, even against top-tier teams in the LCK, it was not enough for them to qualify for the Playoff Stage. They have lost a total of 13 games.

It's obvious that T1 is expected to dominate Nongshim in this series. However, T1 will be looking to win the series with a 2-0 scoreline, as it will increase their chance to retain second place in the table.

T1 vs Nongshim: Head-to-head

T1 and Nongshim have played against each other a total of 13 times in the past. The former prevailed 11 times, while the latter managed to win twice.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous series against Hanwha Life Esports with a 1-2 scoreline.

On the other hand, Nongshim won their previous series against BRION 2-1.

Rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Nongshim

Top : DnDn

: DnDn Jungle : Sylvie

: Sylvie Mid : Callme/FIESTA

: Callme/FIESTA ADC : Jiwoo

: Jiwoo Support: Peter

Top 5 LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage MVPs

Here are the top five players with the most MVP awards in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage so far:

Player MVP awards Points Chovy (Gen.G) 12 1200 Faker (T1) 11 1100 Zeka (HLE) 9 900 Canyon (GenG) 8 800 Pyosik (KT Rolster) 8 800

T1 vs Nongshim livestream details

The timings of the T1 vs Nongshim matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are provided below:

PT : March 20, 3:30 am

: March 20, 3:30 am CET : March 20, 11:30 am

: March 20, 11:30 am IST : March 20, 4 pm

: March 20, 4 pm KST: March 20, 7:30 pm

Be sure to visit the following websites if you want to watch the series live:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Notably, several well-known streamers will also throw LCK watch parties on their channels.

