The much-awaited LCK 2024 Spring is approaching after an exhilarating 2023 season and South Korea's victorious rule in League of Legends. Enthusiastic fans are abuzz with anticipation regarding the recent alterations in team compositions for the upcoming split.

There is a widespread belief among many individuals that the LCK region holds the highest regard in the world when it comes to League of Legends. It takes pride in hosting numerous outstanding teams, each vying for the coveted title of the year's top team. As a result, it becomes imperative to grasp the current situation of every LCK team and discern which ones truly dominate with unmatched supremacy.

This article will delve into this matter and list out the five best teams in the South Korean League of Legends esports' upcoming tournament, the LCK 2024 Spring.

5 best teams in League of Legends LCK 2024 Spring, ranked

5) Dplus KIA

Dplus made three roster changes ahead of the new split (Image via Dplus KIA)

During the previous LCK Split, Winter 2023, Dplus KIA finished. Building on this achievement, they secured a spot in the highly anticipated Worlds 2023 tournament. Despite boasting an exceptional lineup of players, they were unable to advance beyond the challenging Swiss Stage.

Before the start of the LCK 2024 Spring season, Dplus decided to make some adjustments to its roster. The renowned jungler, Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, bid farewell to the team, making room for the arrival of Choi "Lucid" Yong-hyeok from Dplus Challengers.

In addition, the esteemed ADC, Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, who emerged victorious in Worlds 2022, has decided to part ways with the team. This departure was not exclusive to Deft alone, as top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-dong also bid farewell to the team. The team also welcomed Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon as their new top laner, while the role of ADC has been taken over by KT Rolster's Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram.

It would certainly pique curiosity to witness the performance of this recently assembled team against other formidable opponents. Overall, we are in for a thrilling Dplus lineup, and if each member performs to their potential, they have the potential to become a strong contender for ultimate victory in LCK 2024 Spring.

4) KT Rolster

Worlds 2022 winners Pyosik, Deft, and BeryL joined KT (Image via KT Rolster)

KT Rolster began the first LCK Split of 2023 with a hopeful start, and their second split fared even better. Despite a formidable performance in the Regular Season, the team faced defeat twice at the hands of T1 during the Summer Split playoffs. After a series of efforts, KT succeeded in making it to the Worlds 2023.

Nevertheless, their journey took a disappointing turn when they faced China's JD Gaming in the quarterfinals, ultimately leading to their defeat and elimination from the tournament.

For the LCK Spring 2024, KT implemented four fresh alterations to their team composition for the LCK 2024 Spring. Lee "PerfecT" Seung-min took over the top lane, while Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon assumed the jungle position. The new bot duo for KT is Cho "BeryL" Geon-hee and Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu.

With a wealth of experience and exceptional skills possessed by each of the five players, this KT team is destined to emerge as a formidable contender in the upcoming LCK 2024 Spring season.

3) Hanwha Life Esports

HLE features a superstar roster for the LCK 2024 Spring (Image via HLE)

The year 2023 didn't turn out as anticipated for Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), given their immense potential. They ended up securing the fourth spot in both splits. To add to the disappointment, they couldn't even qualify for Worlds 2023.

For the upcoming season, HLE has made some interesting changes to its roster. To start, Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon will be taking over as the team's top laner and Han "Peanut" Wang-ho has been given the role of the team's new jungler. And lastly, Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong has stepped in as the fresh support for the team.

These changes are expected to improve the team's performance and introduce fresh energy into their gameplay during the LCK 2024 Spring season. When looking at it objectively, it is clear that this team possesses an incredibly impressive level of talent, surpassing that of the majority of teams. Furthermore, having two previous World Champions (Zeka and Viper) on the roster brings a valuable element of experience.

2) Gen.G Esports

Gen.G made three roster changes for the LCK 2024 Spring (Image via LoL Esports)

it was widely believed that Gen.G Esports was the best team in South Korea in 2023. They displayed their dominance by emerging victorious in both of the LCK splits. The squad boasted an impressive lineup of players who consistently showcased exceptional skills and abilities.

Nevertheless, Gen.G encountered difficulties when they ventured into the realm of international competitions. Their hopes were dashed in both MSI and Worlds 2023, as they were eliminated by China's Bilibili Gaming. These defeats served as a testament to the fact that despite their undeniable talent, the team lacked the fortitude required to excel on the grandest stage.

For the LCK Spring 2024, Gen.G has decided to make some significant alterations to its roster. Firstly, they have appointed Kim "Kiin" Gi-in as their new top laner and the position of jungler has been entrusted to Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu. Lastly, Son "Lehends" Si-woo will be the new support.

These changes are sure to bring a fresh dynamic to the team and offer exciting prospects for the upcoming LCK 2024 Spring. Having the skilled Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon holding down the mid lane, and the talented Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan as their ADC, this Gen.G team has what it takes to secure victory in both of the LCK splits once more in 2024. Nevertheless, it will be quite intriguing to witness their performance on the global stage.

1) T1

T1 is sticking to the same lineup after winning Worlds 2023 (Image via LoL Esports)

The reigning World Champion, T1, stands tall as the most dominant team in the world. Their unparalleled strength lies in their raw talent, vast experience, unwavering mentality, and remarkable form.

This T1 lineup came together in the year 2021 and since then, they have encountered numerous challenges and setbacks on their path. They have suffered defeats on multiple occasions in crucial matches and managed to secure only one championship title.

Surprisingly, despite their struggles, T1 chose not to make any alterations to their roster for the LCK 2024 Spring. Eventually, after enduring hardships, the team triumphantly raised the prestigious Summoner's Cup in November 2023.

In the upcoming LCK 2024 Spring, T1 is the team to watch out for. They have managed to retain their formidable lineup, with the legendary Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok occupying the mid lane, accompanied by four exceptionally skilled players.

T1 possesses immense mental strength and resilience, and their recent triumph has only bolstered their already formidable abilities, making them an even more formidable force to contend with.