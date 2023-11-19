Faker wins his fourth World Championship as T1 stomps Weibo Gaming in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Final

After an intense and nail-biting League of Legends Worlds 2023, T1 emerged victorious against Weibo Gaming, crushing them with three decisive victories. The event, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, was the pinnacle of Worlds and brought a great sense of pride to the local crowd as T1 obtained their fourth title.

Weibo Gaming tried their hardest to fight back but couldn't keep up with T1's expert strategies and well-placed attacks, leading to a one-sided Grand Final. Nevertheless, it was an unforgettable moment for all involved, especially T1's players and fans.

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, T1's mid-laner, took home a special victory after seven years with their recent Worlds title win. In 2016, Faker last saw a triumph against the Samsung Galaxy.

T1 defeats four LPL teams back-to-back to win League of Legends Worlds 2023

Throughout their League of Legends Worlds appearances, T1 has always won in a best-of-five series by any LPL team. In Worlds 2023, T1 proved unbeatable against LPL representatives, emerging victorious in every series. They triumphed over all four Chinese teams—Bilbili Gaming in the Swiss Stage, LNG Esports in the Quarterfinal, JD Gaming in the Semifinal, and Weibo Gaming in the Grand Final.

In the Grand Final, T1 consistently outplayed their opponents, showing a greater level of skill and strategy to clinch straightforward victories throughout every game.

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je, T1's adept toplaner, left a lasting impression as he exhibited his mastery of Yone, Gwen, and Aatrox, leaving destruction in his wake. Notably, Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok, Weibo's South Korean top laner, was no match for his skill, as Zeus outshone him with ease. Zeus's exceptional showings earned him the MVP title in the Grand Final.

The standout player at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was T1's jungler, Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon. He surpassed every other jungler he faced, making his impact on the game undeniable. Along with Oner, Faker was instrumental in securing their victories with some clutch plays. Meanwhile, Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong and Ryu "Keria" Min-seok of T1 held their own in the bot lane, carrying out their duties with precision and consistency.

Faker, the GOAT, is now the only player to win four League of Legends Worlds titles

In 2013, T1 (formerly SK Telecom T1) became the starting point of Faker's League of Legends career. The title of GOAT (greatest of all time) has been widely bestowed upon him by fans, pundits, and fellow players.

At only 17, Faker, known as the Unkillable Demon King, earned his first victory at League of Legends Worlds 2013. He was the youngest LoL pro to experience this level of greatness. Recently celebrating his decade-long career, he obtained his fourth world title—an accomplishment that surpasses all others.

Following the win at Worlds 2023, Faker was asked about his future with the team in a post-match interview. He said,

"I am contracted, and I will be continuing to work at T1. I have been learning and growing a lot throughout my career as a professional player; it's a rare opportunity for a human being. I will say I will continue to play. Retirement plans will come later on."

During Worlds 2022, the T1 players shed tears as they devastatingly lost at the Grand Final to DRX. Further blows were dealt to them as they failed to secure two additional LCK trophies and settled for third place during the Mid-Season Invitational of 2023.

A potential concern is that some alterations might be made to the T1 roster for the upcoming 2024 season, leading us to wonder if this could be the last we see of this particular group.

After back-to-back-back heartbreaks at the international finals, there were no tears following the win at Worlds 2023. T1 defeating their demons and finally winning the most prestigious League of Legends tournament their own way is quite a beautiful story.