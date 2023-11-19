Announced as part of their analysis before the start of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Final, Riot Games made it officially known that the O2 Arena in London, England, will host the final of Worlds 2024. Consequently, the location of next year's tournament has been confirmed to be Europe. This news indicates Riot will be hosting the Worlds final in the UK for the first time, a thrilling prospect for League of Legends fans in Europe.

This article will thoroughly examine the recent revelations about LoL Worlds 2024's location and date.

League of Legends Worlds 2024 final is set to take place at the O2 Arena, London

In 2024, London will witness LoL esports return to the UK following the highly anticipated Mid-Season Invitational earlier in May 2023. The pinnacle of the most anticipated year-long LoL competition is about to descend upon the city for the first time. The announcement confirming this groundbreaking news was made by the global head of LoL Esports, Naz Aletaha, during the pre-match interview.

She asserted:

"We are thrilled to bring Worlds back to Europe in 2024. We were there for MSI (2023) for three whole weeks at Copper Box Arena, London. Fans showed up; they brought out so much energy. And you know, we've never actually taken a Worlds final to the UK before. In fact, we actually haven't been to the UK as part of Worlds since 2015."

The Worlds 2023 final's arena, the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, can hold roughly 17,000 attendees. However, the O2 Arena in London is expected to be the ultimate location for the finale and is a favored spot for entertainment. The O2 Arena's larger capacity will allow even more spectators to partake in the event.

The "cutting-edge gaming industry" of London will be showcased at the upcoming event, according to Sadiq Khan, the city's mayor. He also said that bringing together esports fans from around the world is an added benefit.

League of Legends Worlds 2024 final schedule

LoL Worlds 2024 final is set to take place in November 2024 (Image via LoL Esports)

The date of the LoL Worlds 2024 final has been released, along with its location. The World Championship final will be held in the O2 Arena in London in November 2024, as confirmed by Riot. However, the schedule and exact dates for the final, as well as the previous stage, remain unknown.

