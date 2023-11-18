T1 vs. Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Summoner's Cup is up for grabs in the final stage of League of Legends Worlds 2023, with T1 and Weibo Gaming set to fight over it. The former, representing the LCK, is making a repeat appearance in the Grand Finals after losing to DRX in 2022. On the other hand, Weibo Gaming — once considered an underdog — defied the odds to reach Worlds 2023' final stage after defeating other prominent teams.

With the forthcoming League of Legends showdown between these two squads, let's try to predict who is more likely to win and take a gander at both teams' recent results.

T1 vs. Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Final: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

For T1, the League of Legends Worlds 2023 has been a wild journey. They weren't a favored team to win the competition from its start, but they've proved everyone wrong with significant improvements to their gameplay tactics and using diverse champion selections.

JD Gaming, hailed as the top contender for victory, was outplayed in every position and lost a series 1-3 against T1 in this event. The latter triumphed over Bilibili Gaming, LNG Esports, and JD Gaming — all three teams from the renowned LPL league, consecutively.

"Oner" Hyeon-joon, T1's jungler, employed his Rell engages and other solid jungle picks to have a big hand in their triumph over JD Gaming. Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, the legendary mid-laner, also made an impact in this game.

Arriving at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 as the fourth seed in the LPL, Weibo Gaming found themselves in a tumultuous Swiss Stage. Despite this, they managed to secure a spot in the Playoffs by winning three series and losing two, a feat that surprised many.

However, it is worth noting that their victories were solely against LEC and LCS teams, which are widely regarded as weaker opponents compared to the LCK or LPL squads.

Weibo faced LPL's Bilibili Gaming in the Semifinals and thoroughly fought their way to a 3-2 victory. An important factor in their success was their South Korean top laner, Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok, who displayed his skills in that game.

Adding to their strength, Weibo's diverse champion pool is also noteworthy, as it remains one of their strongest approaches.

Both teams seem to be in shape for the highly anticipated T1 vs. Weibo matchup. Despite the former looking stronger on paper with better individual players, last year's Worlds final against DRX suggests that this doesn't always determine a game's outcome. T1 lost that series despite being the stronger team, and it is unknown if history will repeat itself again.

All things considered, the upcoming series is predicted to end with a 3-1 scoreline in favor of T1.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time in League of Legends esports' history that T1 is going to face Weibo gaming.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series against JD Gaming in the Worlds 2023 Semifinals.

Weibo Gaming, on the other hand, defeated Bilibili Gaming in the same stage.

Worlds 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Weibo Gaming

Top : TheShy

: TheShy Jungle : weiwei

: weiwei Mid : Xiaohu

: Xiaohu ADC : Light

: Light Support: Crisp

Livestream details

The date and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grand Final matchup between T1 and JD Gaming are as follows:

PT : November 19, 12:00 am

: November 19, 12:00 am CET : November 19, 9 am

: November 19, 9 am IST : November 19, 1:30 pm

: November 19, 1:30 pm KST: November 19, 5 pm

To catch the match live, visit the following websites:

Besides the official streams, fans can enjoy Worlds 2023 co-streams hosted by numerous popular LoL streamers.

