T1 vs. JD Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In the upcoming Semifinals of League of Legends Worlds 2023, a highly anticipated clash is set to take place between T1 and JD Gaming. The former is the only surviving team from South Korea, and all eyes will be on them during the matchup. On the other hand, Weibo Gaming secured their place in the Grand Final after defeating Bilibili Gaming. Viewers anticipate a spectacle as elite players will battle it out to secure a place in the final.

Ahead of the upcoming Semifinal clash at the League of Legends Worlds 2023, let's take a closer look at the recent statistics and results for both teams.

T1 vs. JD Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

In League of Legends Worlds 2023, T1's performances have witnessed gradual improvement. Despite arriving as an underdog after a shaky outing in the LCK 2023 Summer, their reputation as a top contender has become solidified.

Defeating LNG Esports in the Quarterfinals was an impressive display of power by T1. Their comprehensive masterclass culminated in a 3-0 series win. The players themselves were exceptional, with seamless team fights and precision objective controls being key factors throughout.

Expand Tweet

To secure a win over JDG, T1's top lane and bot lane must conclusively overpower the opposition players. Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, T1's jungler, holds the most sway on the team and must outperform JDG's jungler Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok.

JDG, on the other hand, is on a roll following recent tournament victories. The team has already added two LPL trophies and the MSI championship to their trophy haul. A win against T1 would bring them one step closer to achieving the elusive League of Legends Grand Slam. To etch their names in history, they would need to follow this victory with a Grand Final win against Weibo Gaming.

Expand Tweet

JDG boasts five elite players, and currently, they can outclass anyone on the planet. Their greatest asset is Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk, the South Korean ADC who dominates in the Summoner's Rift. He is widely regarded as the best player in the world.

The matchup between T1 and JDG is expected to be electrifying and could take all five games to reach a conclusion. The series is likely to end with T1 emerging victorious 3-2, as their impressive history against Chinese teams on Worlds adds to their significant momentum.

Head-to-head

Expand Tweet

Throughout the history of League of Legends esports, T1 and JDG have only clashed twice. Notably, both sides have a win apiece.

Previous results

T1 defeated LPL's third seed, LNG Esports, 3-0 in their previous matchup in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals.

On the other hand, JDG came out on top against LCK's third seed with a 3-1 scoreline in the Quarterfinals.

Worlds 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

JD Gaming

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: MISSING

Livestream details

The date and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals matchup between T1 and JD Gaming are as follows:

PT : November 12, 1 am

: November 12, 1 am CET : November 12, 9 am

: November 12, 9 am IST : November 12, 1:30 pm

: November 12, 1:30 pm KST: November 12, 5 pm

To catch the match live, visit the following websites:

Besides the official streams, fans can enjoy Worlds 2023 co-streams hosted by popular LoL streamers.

Poll : Who will be able to advance to the Grand Final? T1 JD Gaming 0 votes