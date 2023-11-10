Bilibili Gaming vs. Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Bilibili Gaming and Weibo Gaming will feature in the first League of Legends Worlds 2023 semifinal matchup. The LPL showdown is guaranteed to be an exciting affair, as both teams are known for being extremely aggressive in their playstyle and approach. Various high-profile players and the marquee top lane matchup of Bin versus TheShy are additional elements that fans must keep an eye on during this best-of-five series.

Ahead of this matchup, let's take a look at some key players and statistics that can tip the balance in either team's favor.

Bilibili Gaming vs. Weibo Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Despite suffering a slow start to League of Legends Worlds 2023, Bilibili Gaming have ramped up as the tournament has progressed. While the team had some solid performances in the Swiss Stage, they barely made it to the playoffs bracket with a 3-2 record. From thereon, they faced tournament favorites Gen.G and defeated them in a thriller best-of-five, which brought the best out of the Chinese roster that fans have been used to seeing post-MSI 2023.

Jungler Peng "XUN" Li-Xun was the star of the show and had an incredible performance against the LCK champions, putting his lackluster performances behind him. Top laner Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin continued to be a fantastic and imposing presence on the map. Bilibili Gaming looks to be at their peak, with the team thriving in both individual mechanics and macro gameplay.

Weibo Gaming are one of the surprise entries at League of Legends Worlds 2023. While fans viewed them as a strong LPL roster with incredible peaks, their inconsistency and lack of cohesion suggested a swift exit in the Swiss Stage. However, the team now stands one series away from the Grand Finals.

Incredible performances from legendary top laner Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok and superstar ADC Wang "Light" Guang-Yu have powered Weibo Gaming to a guaranteed top-four finish. However, they have yet to defeat an Asian lineup and have only managed to secure victory against their Western counterparts, who are often branded as significantly easier opponents.

Ultimately, Bilibili Gaming should emerge as the winners and book their second consecutive international League of Legends Grand Finals. The odds are stacked against Weibo Gaming, and the LPL's 4th seed must pull out all the stops to score a major upset and continue their astonishing run.

Head-to-head

Bilibili Gaming and Weibo Gaming have met on three different occasions in the 2023 League of Legends season. The former has emerged victorious in all three matchups.

Previous results

Bilibili Gaming's latest result in League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a 3-2 victory against Gen.G in the quarterfinals. Similarly, Weibo Gaming managed to secure a comfortable 3-0 win over NRG.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Wong "Tabe" Pak Kan

Weibo Gaming

Top - Kang " TheShy" Seung-lok

Seung-lok Jungle - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yuan-Hao ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu

Guang-Yu Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song

Qing-Song Head Coach - Yang "Daeny" Dae-in

Livestream details and live countdown

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Semifinals matchup between Bilibili Gaming and Weibo Gaming:

PT: November 11, 1 am

CET: November 11, 9 am

CEST: November 11, 10 am

IST: November 11, 1:30 pm

KST: November 11, 5 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Popular co-streams of this quarterfinals game will also be available for viewing. Notable personalities broadcasting this fixture include Caedrel, a recognized fan of TheShy, LS, YamatoCannon, and more.