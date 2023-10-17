League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage: All qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 will mark the first time the Swiss system is introduced in the tournament. This will replace the traditionally used Group stage system that would qualify the top two teams from each of the four groups, each containing four teams. In this brand-new Swiss stage system, the eight teams that manage to secure a record of 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 will progress to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Playoffs, while the remaining eight will be eliminated from the competition.

The seeding of the playoff teams will be determined by their match record. Ahead of this exciting stage, some of the best teams in the world will convene in Seoul, South Korea, and battle it out over the course of ten days. Here is everything you need to know about the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage.

All qualified teams for League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage

Sixteen world-class teams from various regions will battle it out in the first-ever Swiss Stage of the League of Legends World Championship. The teams are:

Bilibili Gaming

Cloud9

Dplus KIA

Fnatic

G2 Esports

GAM Esports

Gen.G

JD Gaming

KT Rolster

LNG Esports

MAD Lions

NRG

T1

Team BDS

Team Liquid

Weibo Gaming

Match schedule for League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage

Listed below is the complete schedule for the League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Note: The schedule and results will be updated after each matchday.

Day 1 - October 19, 2023

T1 vs. Team Liquid - 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 10:30 am IST

10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 10:30 am IST Cloud9 vs. MAD Lions - 11 pm PDT (previous day)/ 8 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST

11 pm PDT (previous day)/ 8 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST Gen.G vs. GAM Esports - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST JD Gaming vs. Team BDS - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST

1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST G2 Esports vs. Dplus KIA - 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST

2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST NRG vs. Weibo Gaming - 3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST

3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST Fnatic vs. LNG Esports - 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 4:30 pm IST

4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 4:30 pm IST Bilibili Gaming vs. KT Rolster - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 2 - October 20, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 10:30 am IST

10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 10:30 am IST TBD vs. TBD - 11 pm PDT (previous day)/ 8 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST

11 pm PDT (previous day)/ 8 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST

1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST

2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST

3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 4:30 pm IST

4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 4:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 3 - October 21, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 4 - October 22, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST

1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST

2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST

Day 5 - October 23, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 6 - October 26, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 7 - October 27, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 8 - October 28, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 9 - October 29, 2023

TBD vs. TBD - 9 pm PDT (previous day)/ 6 am CEST/ 9:30 am IST

9 pm PDT (previous day)/ 6 am CEST/ 9:30 am IST TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST

12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Where to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage

League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide can join the official Riot Games broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube. The links to these websites can be found below:

Worlds 2023 on Twitch: Riot Games

Worlds 2023 on YouTube: LoL Esports

There are also several streamers selected by Riot to co-stream the event. These streamers have the opportunity to cover League of Legends Worlds 2023 while adding their own insights and humorous banter into the mix to make it a funnier viewing experience. Some notable co-streamers fans can tune into include Caedrel, LS, IWDominate, and Sneaky.