League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage: All qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 will mark the first time the Swiss system is introduced in the tournament. This will replace the traditionally used Group stage system that would qualify the top two teams from each of the four groups, each containing four teams. In this brand-new Swiss stage system, the eight teams that manage to secure a record of 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 will progress to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Playoffs, while the remaining eight will be eliminated from the competition.
The seeding of the playoff teams will be determined by their match record. Ahead of this exciting stage, some of the best teams in the world will convene in Seoul, South Korea, and battle it out over the course of ten days. Here is everything you need to know about the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage.
All qualified teams for League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage
Sixteen world-class teams from various regions will battle it out in the first-ever Swiss Stage of the League of Legends World Championship. The teams are:
- Bilibili Gaming
- Cloud9
- Dplus KIA
- Fnatic
- G2 Esports
- GAM Esports
- Gen.G
- JD Gaming
- KT Rolster
- LNG Esports
- MAD Lions
- NRG
- T1
- Team BDS
- Team Liquid
- Weibo Gaming
Match schedule for League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage
Listed below is the complete schedule for the League of Legends Worlds 2023.
Note: The schedule and results will be updated after each matchday.
Day 1 - October 19, 2023
- T1 vs. Team Liquid - 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 10:30 am IST
- Cloud9 vs. MAD Lions - 11 pm PDT (previous day)/ 8 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST
- Gen.G vs. GAM Esports - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- JD Gaming vs. Team BDS - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST
- G2 Esports vs. Dplus KIA - 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST
- NRG vs. Weibo Gaming - 3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST
- Fnatic vs. LNG Esports - 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 4:30 pm IST
- Bilibili Gaming vs. KT Rolster - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Day 2 - October 20, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 10:30 am IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 11 pm PDT (previous day)/ 8 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 4:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Day 3 - October 21, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Day 4 - October 22, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 1:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 2 am PDT/ 11 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 3 am PDT/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST
Day 5 - October 23, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Day 6 - October 26, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Day 7 - October 27, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Day 8 - October 28, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Day 9 - October 29, 2023
- TBD vs. TBD - 9 pm PDT (previous day)/ 6 am CEST/ 9:30 am IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST
- TBD vs. TBD - 5 am PDT/ 2 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST
Where to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage
League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide can join the official Riot Games broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube. The links to these websites can be found below:
- Worlds 2023 on Twitch: Riot Games
- Worlds 2023 on YouTube: LoL Esports
There are also several streamers selected by Riot to co-stream the event. These streamers have the opportunity to cover League of Legends Worlds 2023 while adding their own insights and humorous banter into the mix to make it a funnier viewing experience. Some notable co-streamers fans can tune into include Caedrel, LS, IWDominate, and Sneaky.