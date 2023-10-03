10 best mid laners in League of Legends Worlds 2023, ranked

League of Legends Worlds 2023 will officially begin on October 9, 2023, with the qualifying series between EMEA's Team BDS and North America's Golden Guardians. This edition of the tournament features many exciting teams, particularly from Korea and China. While there have been concerns about the meta at this event, it is safe to say that fans will get to witness the highest level of talent that LoL esports has to offer.

Mid laners in League of Legends are essential to a team's chances of winning, as they can influence every other lane when performing well. Some of the best players in the world are currently mid laners.

This article ranks the 10 best mid laners at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The top 10 mid laners at League of Legends Worlds 2023

10) Humanoid - Fnatic

Fnatic's Humanoid (Image via Michal Konkol/Riot Games)

Marek "Humanoid" Brázda has had an interesting League of Legends 2023 season. The mid laner did not have the best start to the season, much like Fnatic when they placed ninth in the Winter Split. The roster underwent a series of changes and managed to bounce back in the Summer Split and progress to the LEC Season Finals.

Humanoid's form improved over the course of the season and peaked at the right time. The Czech star was integral to the team's success in the mid-game. His improved link-up plays and synergy with jungler Iván "Razork" Martín Díaz allowed the team to find a lot of success.

This will be Humanoid's fifth consecutive appearance at Worlds, and he will be crucial to Fnatic's chances of making it into the Top 8.

9) Caps - G2 Esports

G2 Esports' Caps (Image via Michal Konkol/Riot Games)

Rasmus "Caps" Winther has established himself as the greatest player in the history of Western League of Legends. The Danish mid laner has won a record-setting 10 titles in the LEC, with three of them coming this year. G2 Esports were the undisputed best team in Europe, with title wins in Winter, Summer, and the Season Finals.

Caps was a key driving force in all of these victories, thanks to his unique picks and incredible ability to link up with other lanes. However, there has been a noticeable drop in his performance when compared to his 2019 and 2020 form. This was apparent at MSI 2023, where he had a dismal run.

Having said that, Caps is still one of the most respected mid laners in the scene. G2 Esports will hope to have its franchise player at peak level in order to have a shot at making it into the playoffs stage.

8) Xiaohu - Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming's Xiaohu (Image via LPL)

It was the beginning of a new chapter for Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao when he departed RNG after playing with the organization for more than seven years. The tenured mid laner joined Weibo Gaming, who had an up-and-down League of Legends season at the time. While he was still excellent for the team, he was nowhere near his prime.

Having said that, Xiaohu is still an extremely talented player who brings a lot of experience to the table. His adept decision-making skills are crucial to the success of Weibo Gaming at Worlds due to their chaotic and skirmish-heavy playstyle.

Compared to the rest of the competition in the tournament, Xiaohu remains one of the best mid laners in League of Legends.

7) Showmaker - Dplus KIA

Dplus Kia's Showmaker (Image via LoL Esports)

The winner of League of Legends Worlds 2021, Heo "ShowMaker" Su, will return to the international stage this year. This will be his fifth straight Worlds appearance.

His team, Dplus KIA, struggled to find its footing in both the Spring and Summer Split of the 2023 League of Legends LCK season. ShowMaker, along with jungler Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, had erratic performances and couldn't establish any consistency.

However, the team looks to be on the upswing after a dominant showing in the LCK Regional Finals. ShowMaker, in particular, put in great performances using a variety of champions like Corki, Xerath, and Sylas.

If ShowMaker can return to his peak form along with the rest of Dplus KIA, the team can be considered the dark horses of Worlds 2023.

6) Bdd - KT Rolster

KT Rolster's Bdd (Image via LoL Esports)

Gwak "Bdd" Bo-Seong has had a career filled with ups and downs. At present, he plies his trade for KT Rolster, who managed to secure third-place finishes in both the Spring and Summer Split of the LCK.

Bdd is often known for his excellent gameplay with control mages and hypercarries such as Orianna, Syndra, and Azir. The Korean particularly showcased his prowess in the 2023 League of Legends season.

One of Bdd's biggest weaknesses has been his lackluster performance in important games. This has plagued the KT Rolster team, and solving this hurdle will be their biggest challenge at Worlds 2023.

Nevertheless, Bdd remains one of the best mid laners in League of Legends esports.

5) Faker - T1

T1's Faker (Image via LoL Esports)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok will be playing at Worlds in his home country for the first time in his career. He will be hoping to make a big impact for T1 during the tournament.

The LCK 2023 Summer Split proved the importance of Faker's presence in the T1 roster.

The team had a terrible losing streak during the middle of the Summer Split when Faker took time off to heal from a hand injury. Upon his return, however, they instantly looked more cohesive and made better decisions. This helped them progress to the Grand Finals after placing sixth in the regular season.

While Faker might be mechanically outmatched by other mid laners at this event, his shot-calling skills, leadership, and experience make him an undeniable asset to the young T1 roster.

4) Yagao - Bilibili Gaming

Bilibili Gaming's Yagao (Image via Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

Bilibili Gaming have been the biggest revelation in the 2023 League of Legends LPL season. The squad of old guards and upcoming talents took the tournament by storm in the Spring Split and secured a historic regular-season finish in the Summer Split. Zeng "Yagao" Qi was an integral part of the team's dominance during the campaign.

The narratives surrounding Yagao's inflexibility have changed a lot. This season, Yagao had multiple phenomenal performances and was often the stalwart that the team often relied on if others underperformed.

3) Scout - LNG Esports

LNG Esports' Scout (Image via LPL)

Lee "Scout" Ye-Chan possibly had his best League of Legends season ever in his first stint outside EDward Gaming. The Korean mid-laner was named the Spring and Summer Split MVP for the regular season while playing under the banner of LNG Esports. He singlehandedly powered LNG to numerous wins at the event through absolutely world-class performances.

What makes Scout one of the best League of Legends players at the moment is his remarkable consistency and wide champion pool. The 2021 World champion will be looking to spearhead the new-look LNG to a deep run at Worlds 2023.

2) knight - JD Gaming

JD Gaming's knight (Image via Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

JD Gaming are arguably the best team in the 2023 League of Legends season. They steamrolled through every major opposition they have faced and are well on their way to completing the first-ever Grand Slam in LoL esports history.

Zhuo "knight" Ding has been exceptional throughout JD Gaming's impressive run. He is regarded as one of the best mid laners in the world.

knight's biggest strength is his complete playstyle. He has exceptional laning, superb positioning, a deep champion pool, and a great presence to clutch teamfights. The Golden Right Hand is the one who enables the rest of the team to roam around and create havoc on the map.

1) Chovy - Gen.G

Gen.G's Chovy (Image via LoL Esports)

While Gen.G had a disappointing showing at MSI, absolutely no one can argue that Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon put in a world-class performance at the event. The Korean has been on the top of his game since 2022. He is undisputedly the best mid laner in League of Legends today, thanks to his ability to generate massive CS and gold leads.

Chovy was criticized early in his career for not being a versatile player. This has changed over time as he has showcased his capabilities using a variety of champions.

If Chovy can maintain his current form, Gen.G have a legitimate shot at winning League of Legends Worlds 2023.