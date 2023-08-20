League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

With the conclusion of the 2023 LCK Summer Split, both Gen.G and T1 have secured themselves for the upcoming League of Legends Worlds 2023. But what about the LCK Regional Finals? Answering this question will reveal which other South Korean teams manage to head into the Swiss Stage of Worlds 2023. Four squads with the most Championship points, excluding Gen.G and T1, will engage in a competition to secure their spots.

The 2023 LCK Regional Finals for League of Legends are on the horizon as they start on August 25, and this article will delve into the important aspects, including schedules and other nitty-gritty details.

League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023: All qualified teams

Championship Points standings after LCK Spring and Summer splits. (Image via Liquipedia)

To qualify for the LCK Regional Finals, teams must rack up championship points. These points were determined by how well they performed in both the Spring and Summer splits. This means, besides T1 and Gen.G, the other four top teams with the highest accumulated championship points will participate in this Finals.

The following are the teams that qualified for the LCK Regional Finals in 2023:

KT Rolster Hanwha Life Esports Dplus DRX

League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023: Schedule

LCK Regional Finals 2023 schedule (Image via Liquipedia)

In a twist of events, Hanwha Life Esports snagged the second seed while KT Rolster triumphantly secured the first seed. The format for their matches will be double-elimination. Meanwhile, DRX and Dplus will engage in a series of single-elimination matches.

The schedule for the Regional Finals is mentioned below:

Match 1 (August 25, 2023)

KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports

Match 2 (August 26, 2023)

Dplus vs. DRX

Match 3 (August 27, 2023)

Winner of Match 2 vs. Loser of Match 1

The winner of the KT Rolster and HLE matchup will qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2023. Following that, the winner of the Dplus and DRX clash will face off against the defeated side of Match 1. This proceeding match-up will ultimately establish the final berth for Worlds contention. Notably, each match will feature a best-of-five arrangement.

Amidst their astounding regular season performance, KT Rolster suffered a loss to T1 during the LCK 2023 Summer Split. Nevertheless, they are most likely to advance to Worlds 2023 compared to the other four teams. As for the other competitor, the odds are leaning towards either HLE or Dplus.

Livestream details

Various streamers will be hosting watch parties on their channels for the live broadcast of the League of Legends LCK Regional Finals, which can also be viewed on LCK Global's official Twitch and YouTube channels starting on August 25, 2023.