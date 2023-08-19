T1 vs. Gen.G Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Grand Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

August 19 marks the impending conclusion of the LCK 2023 Summer Split, with T1 and Gen.G set to face off in the showdown. With both teams playing phenomenally in the Summoner's Rift recently, it was always inevitable that they would meet on the battlefield.

Although in the last two LCK finals, Gen.G emerged victorious. It's anyone's guess as to who will triumph this time around. T1 has been performing exceptionally well, which could easily lead to a change in the predictable storylines.

Let's dig into some head-to-head records and other vital stats before the forthcoming battles of Faker vs. Chovy and T1 vs. Gen.G.

T1 vs. Gen.G Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Grand Final Preview

Prediction

The 2023 LCK Summer Split started lackluster for T1, and things only got worse when Faker was injured in the middle of the season. Despite these setbacks, T1 persevered and found a way to redeem themselves. Now, they must face their perennial rival, Gen.G.

Faced with a formidable opponent in the Playoffs, T1 came out on top against KT Rolster, not once but twice. Despite KT's commendable ranking as the top team in the Regular season, with all their players achieving All-LCK First Team status, T1 managed to secure the victories after a grueling five-game series. Their triumphs revealed a clear message: T1 is the better Telecom in South Korea.

T1's front-runners, Gumayusi and Zeus, have been playing some of their careers' best League of Legends. However, arguing that anyone on T1 is more critical than Faker is hard. His return after being injured was pivotal for the team, and he continues to be the focal point.

On the other hand, Gen. G is silently cementing its name as one of the best lineups in the history of League of Legends. Although they finished the Regular Season in second place, they remain formidable and can win the LCK trophy for the third consecutive time.

In the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs, they've already managed to triumph over T1 in the Upper Bracket Final. But even that win was a close call, as the series lasted five intense matches, and T1 almost overtook them.

Their ability to capitalize on their opponent's mistakes and exceptional macro adjustments make Gen.G a dominant force. They can take control of the game without team fights and gradually gain the upper hand, provided they succeed in the laning phases and secure advantages through capturing neutral objectives.

This time in the LCK 2023 Summer Grand Final, the T1 vs. Gen.G matchup prediction won't be a walk in the park. Both teams have faced each other multiple times, yielding fluctuating outcomes. Nevertheless, T1's exceptional individual performance and current momentum suggest they will clinch the series with a 3-2 finish.

Head-to-head

T1 and Gen.G have faced each other 28 times previously. The former has come out on top 17 times, while the latter has managed to grab eleven wins.

Previous results

T1 played against KT Rolster in their previous match in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs and won the series 3-2.

On the other hand, Gen.G won their previous series 3-2 against T1.

LCK 2023 Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Gen.G

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

Bottom: Peyz

Support: Delight

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup between T1 and Gen.G will be broadcast live on August 19 at 11 pm PT/ August 20 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

