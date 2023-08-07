League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The nine-week journey of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season has finally reached its end, leaving fans thrilled and bewildered. Surprisingly, many unforeseen and exhilarating events unfolded throughout the season, even though a few renowned teams managed to secure their spots in the Playoffs Stage.

The coveted rank at League of Legends Worlds 2023 will be earned by only the ultimate victor out of the top six teams. The chance to qualify for the LCK Regional Finals will be given to the teams with the most championship points, offering them a potential spot at Worlds.

This article will shed light on the results of the LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season, the teams that qualified for the Playoffs, the schedule, and many more facets.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: All qualified teams for the Playoffs Stage

League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2023 Playoffs Schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season was mostly dominated by KT Rolster and Gen.G. However, other big names, despite having underwhelming performances, still showed prowess most of the time.

The following are the Regular Season's standings:

Position Team Matches Played Wins Losses 1 KT Rolster 18 17 1 2 Gen.G Esports 18 16 2 3 Hanwha Life Esports 18 12 6 4 Dplus KIA 18 11 7 5 T1 18 9 9 6 DRX 18 6 12 7 SANDBOX Gaming 18 5 13 8 BRION 18 5 13 9 Nongshim RedForce 18 5 13 10 Freecs 18 4 14

Therefore, only the top six squads have successfully qualified for the Playoffs Stage. The bottom four teams will have to become eligible through the first round, while the top two have secured their spot in the second round of the Playoffs.

Here are the lineups that have made it to the next stage:

KT Rolster Gen.G Esports Hanwha Life Esports Dplus KIA T1 DRX

KT Rolster and Gen.G have qualified for the second round of the Playoffs Stage, whereas the rest have to fight in the single-elimination matches of the first round.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Playoffs Stage Round 1 schedule

KORIZON @KorizonEsports [Official] @HLEofficial has chosen @DRXGlobal as their opponent in Round 1 of the 2023 Summer Playoffs. @DplusKIA will face @T1LoL.

The third-placed team in the LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season can choose their opponent for the Playoffs. As a result, Hanwha Life Esports have chosen DRX to play in the first round.

The schedule for the upcoming Playoffs' games has been provided in the table below:

Round 1:

# Match Date Time 1 Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX August 8, 2023 1 am PST/1:30 pm IST 2 Dplus KIA vs T1 August 9, 2023 1 am PST/1:30 pm IST

Importantly, these games will be played in a best-of-five series, and the loser will be eliminated. The winners will advance to round 2, facing KT Rolster and Gen.G Esports. However, as KT finished the Regular Season in the top spot, they will have the option to choose their opponent; the other team will face Gen.G.

LCK @LCK



Don't miss the 2023 The 5% odds. The return of the King. A superstar bear unleashed. 3 heavyweight champions. The shining rookie. A rollercoaster reaching it's peak.Don't miss the 2023 #LCK Summer Playoffs starting August 8th. pic.twitter.com/mkBoh4rHR0

T1, on the other hand, despite having a tough Regular Season, are now looking their absolute best after Faker's comeback. Naturally, that's why Hanwha Life Esports avoided them in the first match.

The matchups are pretty crucial as the winner of the split will qualify for the League of Legends Worlds. Additionally, the teams with the most championship points will also qualify for the LCK Regional Finals to compete for additional spots at Worlds 2023.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news updates for League of Legends.