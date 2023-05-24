League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2023: Teams, schedule, and more

The League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2023 is around the corner. While the Mid-Season Invitation is over, the regional tournaments are the main focus. The top 10 teams from South Korea look eager to win the split and earn a Swiss Stage spot in the 2023 World Championship. The LCK Summer Split will begin on June 7 and continue until August 20, 2023.
This article provides relevant information about the LCK split, including the schedule, teams, format, and other details.
Teams participating in the LCK Summer Split 2023
The ten teams competing in this summer split are the same as in the previous one, including:
- BRION
- Dplus KIA
- DRX
- Gen.G
- Hanwha Life Esports
- KT Rolster
- Kwangdong Freecs
- Liiv SANDBOX
- Nongshim RedForce
- T1
The confirmed rosters are not available until the first match for each team. However, there were some notable roster changes after the LCK Spring Split.
- DRX's new ADC is Padeck. He has replaced deokdam.
- Nongshim RedForce's new midlaner is Quad instead of FIESTA.
- Liiv SANDBOX replaced their ADC Envyy. The new ADC is Teddy.
LCK Summer Split 2023: Format and schedule
There will be 10 South Korean teams participating in the group stage of the LCK split. The format is a double round-robin, where each team plays 18 best-of-three series. Only the top six teams will proceed to the Summer Playoffs.
The top two group stage teams will get a round 2 spot in the playoffs. The other four teams will have to play a single elimination match in round 1, so two teams will be eliminated. However, round 2 will feature a double elimination bracket. All matches will be played best of five. The winner and the team with the most championship points will qualify for the World Championship in 2023.
The remaining top four teams in the championship points table will then compete in the LCK Regional Finals. Subsequently, the top two teams from there will represent LCK at Worlds 2023.
Summer Group Stage: June 7 - August 6
Summer Playoffs: August 8 - August 20
Regional Finals: August 25 - August 27
Here are the week 1 matchups of the split, which starts on June 7, 2023:
Livestream details
The League of Legends LCK Summer Split will air live on the official LCK Twitch and YouTube channels. Furthermore, numerous co-streamers will be hosting watch parties during the event.