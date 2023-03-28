The first and second rounds of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split have come to an end and it is now time to start focusing on the next one. This is the penultimate round of the playoff stage and this will be followed by a lower bracket clash which will then proceed into the grand finals. The previous results and the upcoming schedule have been detailed in this article.

LCK @LCK



Upper Bracket: April 1 (Sat) 3PM, T1 vs GEN

Lower Bracket: April 2 (Sun) 3PM, KT vs HLE



Don't miss Round 3 where the first team to advance to the Grand Finals, and the third team to be eliminated, will be decided! The 2023 #LCK Spring Playoffs Round 3 is set!!Upper Bracket: April 1 (Sat) 3PM, T1 vs GENLower Bracket: April 2 (Sun) 3PM, KT vs HLEDon't miss Round 3 where the first team to advance to the Grand Finals, and the third team to be eliminated, will be decided! The 2023 #LCK Spring Playoffs Round 3 is set!!1️⃣Upper Bracket: April 1 (Sat) 3PM, T1 vs GEN2️⃣Lower Bracket: April 2 (Sun) 3PM, KT vs HLEDon't miss Round 3 where the first team to advance to the Grand Finals, and the third team to be eliminated, will be decided! https://t.co/A0T677yoyk

The match-ups are looking quite thrilling with all the teams eager to put in their best to book an MSI 2023 spot from the LCK.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Round 3 match schedule and more

Results from the first two rounds at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split:

Rounds and Matches Winner Score Round 1 KT vs LSB KT 3-1 DK vs HLE HLE 1-3 Round 2 T1 vs KT T1 3-2 Gen.G vs HLE Gen.G 3-1

Based on the results, it can be said that only the KT vs T1 game was a bit competitive with the former being able to punish the latter quite effectively. Unfortunately, the rest of them were pretty one-sided, with DK and HLE being two of the most disappointing teams in rounds one and two respectively.

In any case, it is now time to focus on the match schedule for round three at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

April 1, 2023

T1 vs Gen.G

April 2, 2023

KT vs HLE

The match on April 1 is an upper-bracket encounter, while the one on April 2 is a lower-bracket clash. This means the loser of the former match will drop down and have one final chance to qualify for the finals. Obviously, the winner will directly qualify for the finals as well as book an MSI 2023 spot.

However, on April 2, 2023, the winner will move to the final lower bracket round to play against the loser from the April 1 game, with the loser being eliminated from the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

In any case, there is no doubt that both matches are quite hyped and fans are in for a treat. In fact, the match on April 1 between T1 and Gen.G can go all the way to five games. Obviously, the former is the heavy favorite, but the latter might end up causing an upset.

The match between KT and HLE is going to be even more thrilling on account of how they function. Both teams are quite explosive and love scrappy games with loads of kills, promising plenty of entertainment for fans.

It is, however, safe to say that in terms of quality, both these teams are much weaker when compared to T1 and Gen.G. Therefore, fans can expect to see lots of mistakes and misplays from them.

Poll : 0 votes