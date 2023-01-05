Throughout the years, Korea and the LCK competition has managed to develop some of the finest mid laners the community has ever seen in League of Legends. From PawN and Faker to Chovy and ShowMaker, KR mids have always given fans plenty to talk about.

Every single year, the LCK presents incredibly tough competition in the mid lane, and the upcoming 2023 season is unlikely to be an exception. Even though we'll get to see some new faces in the league, the veterans are the ones currently leading the competition.

This article will go over the very best mid laners that will be competing in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, so without further ado, let's jump right into it!

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

A closer look at the best mid laners of 2023 LCK Spring Split

FATE - DRX

FATE has always struggled to consolidate as a top mid laner (Image via Riot Games)

FATE's case is an unfortunate one. He constantly ends up playing for teams that are incapable of reaching the top of the standings, despite being one of the best mid laners in the region. In an effort to turn things around, he'll be joining the current World Champions, DRX, although their roster is a completely different one now.

During the 2022 Summer Split, FATE ranked incredibly high in the stats department. He finished the season with 4.01 KDA, 8.71 CS/M, and all of that with one of the lowest GS at 22.4%. It's safe to say that FATE can pull off great performances without using too many resources, and that might be exactly what the new DRX squad needs.

ShowMaker - DWG KIA

Heo "ShowMaker" Su, mid laner for DK (Image via Riot Games)

Damwon's 2022 Worlds run finished in a fairly disappointing manner after going all the way to the fifth and final game against a lowly Gen.G. That said, it became very clear that ShowMaker and Canyon were the main pillars for this team.

After a few shaky performances during the summer regular season, several analysts had serious doubts about ShowMaker. Their doubts were short-lived after the 22-year-old mid laner bounced back in the later stages of the split and once again became the vital player that his team required.

From lane pressure to precise roaming, it seems like ShowMaker knows exactly what to do in every moment of the game, which makes him one of the best mid laners we've ever seen in the history of the game.

Zeka - Hanwha Life Esports

Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo, mid laner for HLE (Image via Riot Games)

What Zeka managed to do throughout the 2022 world championship is something that only happens in films. Although we could talk about his not-so-great performances during the spring and summer regular season, the way he managed to turn things around by the regional finals was something grandiose.

From the Worlds play-ins to the grand finals, this 20-year-old prodigy demonstrated that he was one of the absolute best mid laners in the entire world. By convincingly taking down players like Scout, Chovy, and Faker, the youngling became worthy of the 2022 LCK player of the season award.

What's next for Zeka? Well, as long as he can keep up his 2022 worlds form, then there we can be certain that he'll be the very best mid laner in the upcoming LCK season.

FAKER - T1

Lee "Faker " Sang-hyeok, mid laner for T1 (Image via Riot Games)

After seeing him mightily struggle against Zeka in the Grand Finals of Worlds 2022, there's a fair possibility that Faker is no longer the best Korean mid laner. That said, it would also be unfair to simply discard him as one of the best mid laners in the game.

There are plenty of reasons as to why he's considered the League of Legends GOAT. Three World Championships titles, two MSI titles, 10 LCK titles, several MVP awards, over 500 LCK wins, and the list just goes on. There's nothing in the world of professional League of Legends that Faker hasn't accomplished yet.

It doesn't matter if he's facing the best mid laners in the world, Faker always manages to put up a great performance and carry the rest of his team when required. This is exactly why he's still considered the greatest League of Legends player in the entire world.

Best mid laners - Honorable mentions

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, mid laner for Gen.G (Image via Riot Games)

I'm still a bit hesitant to consider Chovy to be one of the greatest after his incredibly disappointing performance at the 2022 World Championship.

At the same time, it's pretty hard not to be a member of the 'Church of Chovy.' 2023 will be a year full of challenges for this young player, and if he manages to overcome those, then he'll solidify his position as one of the greatest in the LCK.

Gwak "Bdd" Bo-seong, mid laner for KT Rolster (Image via Riot Games)

BDD's story might go down in the history books, and not for a good reason. From being one of the best mid laners in the Korean league, BDD had one of the worst seasons we've ever seen.

The 2022 season was atrocious for both him and the rest of Nongshim RedForce. He now has the opportunity to turn things around with KT and gain back the respect that he lost last year.

