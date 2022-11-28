Faker signs brand new 3 year contract with T1 ahead of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

On November 28, 2022, South Korean League of Legends juggernaut T1 announced that its midlaner, Faker, has officially signed a three-year contract with the organization. This is massive news for fans of the team, as there have been doubts regarding Faker's future over the past few weeks.

T1 losing the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 led to speculation that Faker might be on his way out of the team. There were rumors from several esports journalists that the player was exploring options in other regions.

However, the rumors could be put to bed as Faker will remain with T1 and continue his quest to add a fourth World Championship trophy to his cabinet.

Faker's brand new contract with the League of Legends team T1 will keep him in the organization until 2026

Faker signing a new three-year contract means he will now be tied to T1 until 2026. This probably means that Faker will be delaying his community service and will continue to play the game for the time being.

It is important to note that Faker is already 26, the prime age when most South Koreans must undergo mandatory two-year military service. However, since Faker does not have a high school certification, he must undertake community service.

His reputation and stardom precede even the biggest celebrities in South Korea. As a result, he has the option to postpone his community service until he is no longer able to compete or has won another League of Legends World Championship title and chooses to retire.

It is a brilliant decision from Faker's perspective, as once a player has gone for community service, it is impossible to compete. Apart from that, Faker is still one of the best players, despite being the oldest in the scene. He has continued to hold onto the title of "the best" since his debut in 2013. Thus, retiring right now would have been a bad decision.

In any case, this is big news for fans as not only is Faker the greatest player of all time, but his name has become synonymous with T1. So watching Faker play for any other team would have been a culture shock.

Apart from that, T1 did perform quite well in the 2022 World Championship, where it lost in the finals against DRX. Hence, next year Faker might finally be able to win the fourth World Championship trophy and hang his mouse and keyboard once and for all.

In any case, League of Legends fans have nothing to worry about as they will see Faker competing at the highest levels for another three years and writing brilliant stories for future generations.

Poll : 0 votes