MAD Lions announce roster for League of Legends LEC 2023 season

On November 25, 2022, the MAD Lions officially announced its roster that will be competing across the League of Legends LEC 2023 season. The roster is expected to participate in Winter Split, Spring Split, and Summer Split as per the new regulations.

The MAD Lions roster has changed significantly, with only two players remaining from its 2022 version. However, it also looks quite strong overall, provided the players can perform to their full potential.

It is important to remember that this roster announcement is pending approval from Riot Games. Approval, however, only becomes a problem if there are some internal issues concerning contracts or player behavior.

Hylissang and Carzzy join MAD Lions for the League of Legends LEC 2023 season

Before proceeding further, it is first essential to provide the officially announced MAD Lions roster for the League of Legends LEC 2023 season. The roster is as follows:

Chasy - Top

Elyoya - Jungle

Nisqy - Mid

Carzzy - Bot

Hylissang - Support

Amongst these, Chasy, Carzzy, and Hylissang are brand new players joining the MAD Lions in place of Armut, Unforgiven, and Kaiser, respectively. Chasy is an import player who used to play for DWG KIA's academy roster during 2021 in the LCK.

He is an excellent player, and because most of the toplaners in Europe are not of the same level, it is understandable that the MAD Lions decided to go for an import. This trend might become even more common in the coming future.

However, the most exciting part of MAD Lions' new roster is its botlane. Carzzy, of course, returns to the team once more after he left during the 2022 season. He had a disastrous year at Team Vitality, and it looks like he will be trying to redeem himself and earn his name back again within the European League of Legends scene with the same roster he found success with in the past.

Hylissang, on the other hand, left Fnatic after several successful years, and this is the first time he will play for a different team. Watching Hylissang at the MAD Lions might be a culture shock for several League of Legends fans. However, he is still one of the best support players in Europe.

Lastly, the MAD Lions kept its mid-jungle duo intact. Elyoya especially received around $800,000 offer from G2 Esports but was rejected by the MAD Lions as the Spanish organization wanted to keep him at any cost.

It is also quite understandable since Elyoya is currently the best jungler in Europe by a mile. Nisqy is also quite good as a facilitator midlaner who loves to roam and help his other lanes succeed.

The problem is that the botlane of the MAD Lions could have had a better 2022 season. Hence, they will need to step up, including the rest of the team, since the competition in the LEC is going to rise to unimaginable levels in the upcoming season.

