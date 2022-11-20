League of Legends star Bjergsen will reportedly join 100 Thieves for LCS 2023 season

On November 19, popular insider Wooloo reported that star midlaner Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg is set to join the 100 Thieves for the League of Legends LCS 2023 season. This is another massive piece of news since Bjergsen is widely regarded as the best midlaner North America has ever seen.

Some fans might think that Bjergsen is not as good as he used to be three or four years back. However, he did perform quite well with Team Liquid last year despite the team's overall failure.

̶L̶E̶C̶ LCS Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo will play for 100 Thieves next year.



This change was anticipated by Travis Gafford, however both parties have now reached a verbal agreement. [Sources] Midlaner Bjergsenwill play for 100 Thieves next year.This change was anticipated by Travis Gafford, however both parties have now reached a verbal agreement. [Sources] Midlaner Bjergsen 🇩🇰 will play for 100 Thieves next year.This change was anticipated by Travis Gafford, however both parties have now reached a verbal agreement. https://t.co/6Mn44y6PVx

Hence, fans can expect Bjergsen to put in even more effort this year as he looks to get back to winning ways. In any case, he will not be alone in this endeavor, as a very special friend will probably accompany Bjergsen at the 100 Thieves during the 2023 season of the LCS.

Doublelift will accompany Bjergsen at 100 Thieves during the League of Legends LCS 2023 season

As mentioned, Bjergsen will join the 100 Thieves for the League of Legends LCS 2023 season. However, it seems he will not be alone as he will be accompanied by his former colleague and friend Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng within the same team.

The camaraderie between Bjergsen and Doublelift goes back to when the two competed at TSM and won trophies. Hence, this reunion seems like a match made in heaven as two of the greatest ever North American League of Legends players will join hands once more to get the region all the way to the top.

The sheer names of Bjergsen and Doublelift are enough to create a menacing presence in the summoner's rift. This also means that the 100 Thieves will become a superteam for the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, superteams have not fared well in the past few years, so the 100 Thieves will have a lot of work to do. Apart from that, there is also the fact that Doublelift has not played professionally for quite a while.

̶L̶E̶C̶ LCS Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo has reached a verbal agreement with 100 Thieves in the LCS.



This also locks Unforgiven in the academy team. [Sources] AD Carry Doublelifthas reached a verbal agreement with 100 Thieves in the LCS.This also locks Unforgivenin the academy team. [Sources] AD Carry Doublelift 🇺🇸 has reached a verbal agreement with 100 Thieves in the LCS.This also locks Unforgiven 🇸🇪 in the academy team. https://t.co/HDQdRnbKEa

Therefore, League of Legends fans might not see the full potential of the Bjergsen-Doublelift duo for a major part of the 2023 season. Even then, this is something that will make several people nostalgic as these two players have been the pillars of the North American League of Legends for almost an eternity.

In any case, for the time being, fans do not have to worry much about the performances, as they should enjoy this reunion to the fullest. Bjergsen returned from retirement last year and joined Team Liquid. The venture did not go as planned, but the Dane is willing to continue and try to make a mark, this time with Doublelift by his side, and grab the LCS trophy yet again.

Poll : 0 votes