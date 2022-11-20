League of Legends star Doublelift will reportedly join 100 Thieves for LCS 2023 season

On November 20, 2022, popular insider LEC Wooloo reported that League of Legends star Doublelift will join the 100 Thieves as the primary ADC for the 2023 season of the LCS. This is massive news, as it seems like the initial rumors regarding Doublelift were true.

He is finally coming out of retirement after almost two years and will compete at the highest level once again. This news will likely make most NA fans extremely happy.

̶L̶E̶C̶ LCS Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo



This also locks Unforgiven in the academy team. [Sources]

Doublelift is often considered the greatest North American League of Legends player. His experience in the highest stages of the game and his trophy cabinet speaks for the caliber of the player.

Doublelift joining 100 Thieves means Unforgiven will be pushed to the academy team during the 2023 season of League of Legends LCS

Doublelift is set to join the 100 Thieves ahead of the League of Legends LCS 2023 season. He is finally coming out of retirement after roughly two years and is looking to compete to reach the very top of the world yet again.

However, it is also important to remember that the 100 Thieves also bought Unforgiven from the MAD Lions in the LEC. Unfortunately, he will not be getting a chance to play for the main team as Doublelift will be joining them.

Hence, Unforgiven will have to play for the academy team of the 100 Thieves in League of Legends' LCS. This is definitely a sad state of affairs as Unforgiven was part of the LEC All Pro team for the 2022 Summer Split.

However, he will now have to play in the academy team of the 100 Thieves after he failed to find a team in Europe. Even then, he is also insurance for 100 Thieves in case Doublelift fails.

This is because, despite the reputation that Doublelift has, he has not been in competition for quite a long time. So when he competes against the young players of the day, it might become too much for him.

The last time he was part of a professional team was in 2020 when he played for TSM. Although he did win the LCS that season, the game has evolved a lot and he will face several challenges once the 2023 season of the LCS officially begins.

Николай Акатов @Zanzarahlol @LEC_Wooloo Unforgiven was one of the best LEC ads and now they take DL over him lol kek? @LEC_Wooloo Unforgiven was one of the best LEC ads and now they take DL over him lol kek?

In any case, the official confirmation of Doublelift's joining will take some time and fans can expect it to be done somewhere toward the middle of December. As for how much impact he might have, it is something that is hard to predict until the season officially begins.

