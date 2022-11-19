League of Legends leaks reveal patch 12.23 Mythic Shop rotation: Project Sylas, Arcade Caitlyn, and more

On November 19, 2022, popular leaker Julex Gameplays provided some brand new information about the Mythic Shop in the upcoming League of Legends patch 12.23. This will be the end of the season patch and is expected to come out somewhere around mid-December.

Based on this leak, the potential new skins that may arrive in the new Mythic Shop rotation include prestige versions for Project Sylas and Arcade Caitlyn, alongside other rare skins like Hextech Rammus and Hextech Kassadin. The time frame of these skins as well as their prices have been listed in this article.

Julex Gameplays @Julex_Gameplays Mythic Shop Update 12.23b End season



Leave:

-Hextech Poppy

-Soulstealer Vayne

-Star Guardian Neeko

-MSI 2021 Conqueror Jax



Enter:

***3 months***

-Hextech Rammus (100ME)

-Hextech Kassadin (100ME)

***1 month***

-Arcade Caitlyn (150ME with old border)

Ashen Knight Mordekaiser will also be added to the game along with League of Legends patch 12.23, which happens to be the final addition to this skinline for now. The Ashen Slayer skinline will be discontinued as a Mythic and will be released as regular skins from next year onwards.

Complete details regarding the brand new Mythic Shop rotation for League of Legends patch update 12.23

As previously mentioned, League of Legends will have prestige Project Sylas, prestige Arcade Caitlyn, Hextech Rammus, and Hextech Kassadin featured in the Mythic Shop for patch 12.23. This means that Hextech Poppy, Soulstealer Vayne, Star Guardian Neeko prestige version, and MSI 2021 Conqueror Jax prestige version will be leaving the Shop.

The potential prices for these upcoming entries to the Mythic Shop for patch 12.23 are as follows:

3 Month Duration

Hextech Rammus (100 Mythic Essence)

Hextech Kassadin (100 Mythic Essence)

Ashen Knight Mordekaiser (100 Mythic Essence)

1 Month Duration

Prestige Arcade Caitlyn (150 Mythic Essence)

Prestige Project Sylas (125 Mythic Essence)

Based on this list, it's safe to say that quite a few unique skins are being added to League of Legends' Mythic Shop with this season's final patch. Amongst these, Hextech Rammus and Hextech Kassadin are truly rare as the skinline itself has been discontinued.

Interested fans should consider spending their Mythic Essence on them as the Hextech skins may not return anytime soon. Besides these skins, the Ashen Knight Mordekaiser will also be the final Mythic skin under the skinline's banner.

Previously, the Ashen Knight skinline had three other skins and this marks the fourth addition to the set. League of Legends players who have the previous three should definitely get this one as well since there is no exact timeline on when they will return to the Shop again. Moreover, the developers are planning to prioritize a brand new Mythic skinline in 2023.

In any case, the three skins mentioned above will remain in the Shop for around three months, giving fans plenty of time to obtain them.

Interestingly, the prestige skins for Arcade Caitlyn and Project Sylas will only remain in the Mythic Shop for one month. While Caitlyn's skin might not be that popular, Project Sylas is one of the most attractive cosmetic items for the champion.

Fans who enjoy playing Sylas should definitely get this prestige skin if it arrives in-game. Furthermore, Sylas is also one of the strongest champions in the game right now, making the 125 Mythic Essence cost well worth it if fans are planning to play Sylas frequently.

In any case, it should be noted that all of this information is based on leaks and Riot Games may make changes to the official release.

