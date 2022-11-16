Massive Zeri changes hit League of Legends PBE to make her viable in the meta again

On November 16, 2022, League of Legends developers released a complete list of Zeri changes that are set to arrive in the PBE for the 12.23 patch cycle. These changes will make her more viable in the meta yet again.

Zeri, for quite a significant part of 2022, has been a menace within the summoner's rift. She became a terror in professional play, which prompted the developers to nerf her to such an extreme that she completely lost her footing and disappeared from the meta.

Tim @TheTruexy Amidst Preseason and TFT Set 8 on PBE, it's a perfect time for me to slip in some SMALL Zeri changes while no one is looking. These are coming to PBE today! More details in thread Amidst Preseason and TFT Set 8 on PBE, it's a perfect time for me to slip in some SMALL Zeri changes while no one is looking. These are coming to PBE today! More details in thread https://t.co/dMKkd7Ufbg

The efforts to nerf her impact in professional games hurt her impact in the solo queue, and the champion became useless. These changes will create a balance where she becomes viable once more, but not at the cost of destroying the players' sanity.

Unpacking Zeri changes in League of Legends

League of Legends developers very recently released a massive set of changes for Zeri in the PBE version of the game. The changes that are being brought forth to Zeri have been provided below.

Tim @TheTruexy Zeri with ~900 range, an infinite ult, and high damage had almost 0 weaknesses in coordinated play. Making her be in threat range more and commit her E to have her zippy payoffs and carry moments Zeri with ~900 range, an infinite ult, and high damage had almost 0 weaknesses in coordinated play. Making her be in threat range more and commit her E to have her zippy payoffs and carry moments

Upcoming Zeri changes in League of Legends

All the updates to Zeri that are being brought forth in League of Legends' PBE are as follows:

Base Stats

Move Speed: 325 >> 330

Base AD: 50 >> 53

Base Armor: 20 >> 24

Base Health: 600 >> 630

AS Ratio: 0.568 >> 0.625

HP Per Level: 109 >> 115

Base Attack

Fully Charged Damage: 90-200 (+90% AP) (+1 - 15% target Max Health) >>> 90-200 (+110% AP) (+1 - 15% target Max Health)

Living Battery (P)

Gotta Zip Shield Bonus: 10% multiplicative MS >>> 10% MS

Duration: 3s >>> 2s

Burst (Q)

Range: 825 >>> 750

Excess AS to AD Ratio: 60% >>> 70%

Base Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 >>> 15/18/21/24/27

AD Ratio: 100/105/110/115/120% AD >> 104/108/112/116/120% AD

Ultrashock Laser (W)

Damage Type: Magic >>> Physical

Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+100% AD) (+40% AP) >>> 20/60/100/140/180 (+130% AD) (+0% AP)

Cast Time: 2.5x Attack Time >>> 0.55s - 0.3s (based on AS)

Missile Speed: 2200 >> 2500

Beam Cast Time: 0.75s >>> 0.85s

Spark Surge (E)

Mana Cost: 80 >>> 90/85/80/75/70

Cooldown: 24/22.5/21/19.5/18s >>> 22/21/20/19/18s

[NEW EFFECT] For the next 5s, Zeri's Burst Fire does additional magic damage to the first enemy hit and pierces targets

Bonus Magic Damage: 20/22/24/26/28 (+20% AP) (+12% bonus AD)

[NEW] Deals up to 65% bonus damage based on Critical Strike Chance

Pierce Damage Falloff: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 80/85/90/05/100%

Ability/attack damage reduces the cooldown of Spark Surge (E) by 0.5s (1.5s of critical strikes)

Reveal Range Through Walls: 850 >>> 1100

Lightning Crash (R)

[REMOVED] Bonus Magic Damage

Chain Lightning Range: 450 >>> 650

On Cast Magic Damage: 150/250/350 (+80% AP) (+80% bonus AD) >>> 175/275/375 (+110% AP) (+100% bonus AD)

If R hits at least one champion, Zeri gains 10% Movement Speed, 30% AS, and chain shots for 5s. Hitting champions refreshes this buff by 1.5s (up to 5s total)

Hitting champions grants Zeri 1 stack (3 per crit) of Overcharge for 1.5s. Zeri gains 0.5% MS for each stack of Overcharge (stacking infinitely)

Thus, it is pretty clear that Zeri is getting some significant buffs with patch 12.23 in League of Legends. She seems to have been buffed all around with a few changes to her ultimate.

Her E ability also seems to have two new additions to it. Apart from that, how the infinite stacking in her ultimate will work will be interesting to witness.

Tim @TheTruexy Here's the full list for those who LOVE reading Here's the full list for those who LOVE reading https://t.co/NwSEfnS7w2

In any case, the full impact of Zeri's changes will become clear once the updates are officially released, along with the upcoming patch.

