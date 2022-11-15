G2 Esports' jungler Jankos will reportedly join Team Heretics for League of Legends LEC 2023 season

On November 15, 2022, popular League of Legends insider Wooloo has revealed that Jankos, the superstar jungler from G2 Esports who had been unable to find a team so far, has decided to join Team Heretics for the 2023 season of the LEC.

This is a massive news for not just Jankos but for Team Heretics as well. This is because they will be competing in the LEC for the first time ever in 2023. Hence, getting someone like the veteran is definitely a dream come true for them in every possible regard.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo will play for Team Heretics next year [Sources] Jungler Jankoswill play for Team Heretics next year [Sources] Jungler Jankos 🇵🇱 will play for Team Heretics next year https://t.co/TIdBAQRVg7

At the same time, Jankos, who has had several issues all this time on account of his high buyout and contract, seems to have finally resolved all problems and is free to join another team. Hence, with the report of this deal seemingly done, it seems his time in G2 Esports has officially come to an end.

Jankos staying in the LEC will be a sign of relief for European League of Legends fans

As mentioned previously, Jankos, the 27-year-old star jungler from G2 Esports might be a part of Team Heretics for the 2023 season of League of Legends' LEC. He is often regarded as the greatest western jungler of all time and was also part of G2 Esports for five years in total.

When League of Legends fans found out that Jankos will leave G2 Esports, they were concerned since his buyout was bound to create problems in the transfer market. Initially, their fear was justified since he was unable to find a single team in Europe.

This led to speculation that he might be forced to play in North America, which would have been disastrous considering the caliber of Jankos as a player. It seems that will not be the case as Jankos will remain in Europe and will represent the LEC for the upcoming season.

Initially, it was reported that Jankos had a buyout of somewhere around 800,000 euros. Thus, it made sense that LEC teams struggled to buy him out as most of the organizations have completely revamped their rosters.

Therefore, spending that much money on a single player is impractical when teams could get four for the same price. It is only North American teams who would spend so much money on account of the immense deals they have with sponsors.

It seems, though, that the asking price was considerably reduced by G2 Esports, which makes sense as holding Jankos back would have been a loss for both parties. This way, he gets to compete in League of Legends' LEC for a year or two, and they also get the money almost instantly.

