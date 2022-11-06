League of Legends youngster Yike will reportedly join G2 Esports for LEC's 2023 season as Jankos' replacement

On October 5, 2022, popular League of Legends insider LEC Wooloo dropped another piece of news that will probably shut down all rumors when it comes to transfers regarding G2 Esports. According to Wooloo, popular rookie Yike will be joining the team as the jungler ahead of LEC's 2023 season.

This is a big news not just for the roster, but for Yike as well. During the 2022 season in the ERL (European Regional League), he was the key factor behind his team's victory. At the same time, he is also a rookie and will have big shoes to fill when he replaces Jankos in G2 Esports.

With LDLC OL, Yike won two LFL championship this year. It was his first year in ERLs as a rookie.

Even then, several analysts have claimed that Yike is extremely talented, and with players like Caps, Brokenblade, Hans Sama, and Mikyx, he will only get better. Fans who watched LDLC in the ERLs have sung praises for Yike and believe that he is a top pick for G2 Esports.

Yike was earlier considered the potential option for G2 Esports' League of Legends LEC 2023 season

As mentioned previously, Wooloo has confirmed that Yike will be joining G2 Esports as the jungler for the team ahead of the 2023 season in League of Legends' LEC. However, Yike was not the first choice for the team.

Wooloo has also confirmed that G2 Esports initially planned to get Elyoya, the star jungler from MAD Lions. It seems they offered around 800,000 Euros for Elyoya, but his team rejected it, despite agreeing to it initially.

Elyoya was the first option for G2 Esports in the jungle. However they couldn't secure the player as MAD Lions denied an offer of 800.000€

MAD Lions wanted a sum of around 1.1 million Euros for Elyoya, which prompted G2 Esports to go for Yike, who is a much cheaper option. While Elyoya is the best jungler whom G2 could have gone for, Yike is no slouch either.

He was the sole reason behind LDLC’s performance during the 2022 season in the ERLs. He may be a rookie, but he is also extremely talented and has all the tools to become a second Elyoya in the LEC.

It is important to remember that in 2021, Elyoya was a rookie as well, and yet he demolished every LEC jungler during that year. Therefore, it is highly possible that Yike might end up being something like that since he is an extremely talented League of Legends player who has the pedigree of performing at the highest level.

Mikkel "Guldborg" Guldborg



But, that's the catch. You're not in a development team. You're in G2, titles are a most. I'm so excited to see how this is gonna pan out



Yike is an unreal good Jungler who shown he improves at an exponential rate. The guy with time can be a top jungler in EU!

Even then, when joining a team like G2 Esports, the expectations will skyrocket. It is important to remember that being on this team means that fans expect performances that will lead to the LEC trophy and a World Championship appearance.

Apart from that, Yike will have to replace Jankos, a player who is often considered as the greatest jungler in the European League of Legends scene. Hence, the pressure will be extremely high for the young player from the ERL.

