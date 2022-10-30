League of Legends leaks provide first look at Rell's upcoming rework within game

League of Legends leakers on October 29, 2022, provided the first look into Rell's rework that is expected to arrive within the game. This rework will introduce some interesting changes to her kit and provide her with much more utility than before.

Rell is one of the champions that fans have been asking for a rework for quite some time. She is quite outdated and has fallen away from the other top-tier supports that currently exist in the game.

This brand new Rell rework will be a fresh touch for the champion and will make her a lot more durable in the game. She will be able to contend against the likes of Nautilus and Leona, becoming a top-tier engage support in League of Legends.

Rell's leaked rework showcases major changes to both her Q and E abilities within League of Legends

As mentioned previously, Rell is expected to get a brand new rework within the game.

Pablo 'Gaax' Pérez @Gaax__ Se han leakeado las habilidades del rework de Rell y la verdad es que ilusiona. Se han leakeado las habilidades del rework de Rell y la verdad es que ilusiona. https://t.co/3s7LNCQG1Z

As it happens, her Q ability is more or less unaltered. The only modification is that the healing from her Q has been reduced a bit, with a slow ability being introduced to the fold.

Her W ability in League of Legends, however, has completely changed. This new W will make Rell unstoppable for two seconds and provide a 20% movement speed towards an ally champion. At the same time, the nearest ally will gain a shield that will decay over two seconds.

Rell's E ability has also been completely removed and replaced by her current ultimate ability. This means that the pull and stun ability of her current ultimate will now become her E.

Cotton Candy Afro @cottoncandyafro so if rework happen then Rell maybe get stronger and better and if she stronger and better she get higher playrate and then higher playrate = more Rell content and skins so if rework happen then Rell maybe get stronger and better and if she stronger and better she get higher playrate and then higher playrate = more Rell content and skins https://t.co/FbHKcEWQiO

As such, based on the leaks, her R (ultimate) ability has also been altered. It seems her mount and dismount mechanics will now become part of her ultimate, while also providing benefits like shields and resistances.

Thus, overall, it seems like Rell's utility has been enhanced quite exponentially. She will become a very powerful support who will have the ability to both tank hits and engage the enemy without any trouble.

The fact that her E ability will now be able to pull in and stun champions means that Rell can grant her lane partner even more opportunities for securing kills within League of Legends. This will help her snowball the botlane a lot better, which will ultimately be beneficial for her team.

